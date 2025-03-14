Feeling depressed? Study says your irregular lifestyle may be the reason

Depression is one of the common mental health problems. Other than biological and psychological factors, it also happens because of lifestyle. It depends on daily routine, reminding us how day-to-day simple lifestyle habits affect mental wellbeing. This focuses on the importance of following a disciplined routine, which involves sleep, for good mental wellbeing. Not getting enough daytime light at consistent levels every day may be one of the reasons.(Shutterstock)

A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders explored this to understand how irregular daily activities weigh in on mood, influencing depressive feelings.

Understanding irregular activities' impact

Being consistent with your daily routine is essential.

Not all days are alike. With the fast-paced and hectic worklife, some days you may be getting a lot of sunlight, out in the daytime, while other days, you may be at home with the blinds drawn. Similarly, for movement as well, not all days you'll be able to clock in your daily steps and be consistent.

This is exactly what the study examined, tracking 6,800 American adults to understand how their daily movement and light exposure duration are associated with their mental health.

The findings narrowed down on the importance of being consistent with your daily routine, whether it is with exposure to daylight or staying active. It can't be that one day you are sweating it out and burning calories, being very active, and the next day, you take the day off and rest. The researchers emphasized the importance of keeping a steady rhythm in your daily routine for good mental wellbeing.

In the findings, those people with unpredictable daily routines and frequent fluctuations in light exposure had a higher likelihood of experiencing depression.

Why stability is important

The study further elaborated how when the sleep cycle, or regular activity pattern, is disturbed, it negatively affects mental health. It impacts the circadian rhythm, the body's biological clock, which further regulates the mood as well. Younger adults were more influenced by the irregular activity levels, showcasing the urgent need to rectify erratic activity patterns, from staying up to movement levels. Additionally, men were more sensitive to inconsistent light exposure than women. People with lower BMI seemed to benefit the most from a steady light exposure routine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.