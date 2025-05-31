Feeling drained in summer heat? These 4 dietician-approved breakfasts are the fix

As temperatures rise, starting your day with a light, nutritious breakfast becomes essential to maintain energy levels and support overall well-being. According to some health experts, incorporating cereals into your morning routine offers a refreshing and healthful option. Dietician reveals 4 breakfasts perfect for summer.(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bhakti Samant, Chief Dietician at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, suggested -

1. Oatmeal with flaxseeds and any seasonal fruit

Oatmeal: Having oatmeals every day for breakfast will not just keep you full but will also provide protein and fibre to the body.(Unsplash)

Oatmeal is a versatile and fiber-rich cereal that serves as an excellent base for a summer breakfast. Adding flaxseeds introduces omega-3 fatty acids, known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Topping the oatmeal with fresh berries like blueberries or strawberries not only enhances flavor but also provides antioxidants that combat inflammation.

2. Poha enhanced with seeds and nuts

Oatmeal is no doubt a classic but oat poha takes care of both taste and health. (Pinterest)

Poha, a traditional flattened rice dish, can be transformed into a nutrient-dense meal by incorporating flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and any seasonal fruit. These additions boost the fiber and healthy fat content, promoting satiety and digestive health. Pairing this dish with a glass of fresh orange juice adds a dose of vitamin C, further supporting the immune system.

3. Probiotic yogurt with chia seeds

Chia seeds are rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and alpha-linoleic acid, all of which make them one of the best options for those watching their weight.

For those seeking a quick and cooling option, probiotic yogurt mixed with chia seeds offers a combination of gut-friendly bacteria and omega-3 fatty acids. This pairing aids digestion and provides sustained energy. Complementing this breakfast with a cup of green tea or herbal teas like chamomile or ginger can have soothing and anti-inflammatory effects.

4. Selecting the right cereals

When choosing cereals, opt for those high in whole grains and low in added sugars. Whole grains provide essential nutrients and fiber, contributing to heart health and sustained energy levels. Be cautious of cereals marketed to children, as they often contain higher levels of sugar and sodium while lacking in fiber and protein.

Incorporating light and nutritious cereals into your summer breakfast can help maintain energy levels, support digestive health and keep you feeling refreshed throughout the day. By selecting whole-grain options and enhancing them with seeds, nuts and fresh fruits, you can create a variety of satisfying and healthful meals to start your day right.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.