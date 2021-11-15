Feeling dull or bloated? Home remedies by Rujuta Diwekar you must try

An erratic eating pattern during festival season can make your digestion go for a toss. While Diwali season has just got over, there is no dearth of festivals in India which means late nights, irregular meal times and lots of running around could leave one dull, tired or with some digestive troubles.

People who are feeling bloated and dull post festive season could follow some easy home remedies by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar to recover from it.

"Hope you had a wonderful Diwali, full of family gatherings, eating and sharing mithai and the Diwali delicacies. If this has also been accompanied with late nights, erratic meal times, etc., making you feel bloated and dull, here are the top 3 food items to help you recover," wrote Diwekar on her Instagram handle.

Diwekar suggests three lesser-known remedies to help you detox and feel energized after all the festival stress. While sugarcane juice can bring back that glow on your face, tender coconut would restore the electrolyte balance and reduce bloating. Gulkand is known to prevent acidity and other digestive troubles.

Here are some effective home remedies by Rujuta Diwekar to follow:

1. Sugarcane: Chew on it or crush it fresh and drink its juice. India’s traditional detox and go-to therapy for jaundice, sugarcane has properties to make you feel as good as new. Tulsi puja, which marks the end of Diwali, has sugarcane as the main prasad for exactly this purpose, it allows you to detox from all the excesses of the festivities. It is rich in glycolic acid, the exact same thing that they use in expensive peels and cosmetics, to bring back the glow on your face and even help restore the collagen tissue (bye bye acne).

2. Tender coconut water: It can immediately fix the electrolyte balance and reduce bloating in the stomach. Surely, something that one must reach out for first thing in the morning for a quick recovery from the late-night card parties. Don’t forget to eat the tender coconut, the medium chain fatty acids in the coconut can boost your stamina and will actually help you feel like not postponing your workout to next morning.

3. Gulkand: Therapeutic mixture of rose petals, sugar and some herbs, gulkand can reduce and even prevent acidity. Excessive eating and sleep deprivation is a potent combo to ruin the gut flora and the intestinal mucus. Fortunately, something as tasty as gulkand is easy to reach out. You may mix it in milk or simply have it by itself and it will put your intestines on the fast track to recovery.

Additionally, Diwekar also suggests 1 tsp of jaggery and ghee mixture post lunch and dinner for cleansing intestines and sinuses.

