Feeling foggy at work? Physician explains how dehydration silently affects focus, memory, mood and productivity

We often blame stress, lack of sleep, or long working hours when we struggle to concentrate, feel irritable, or experience constant fatigue. However, one of the most overlooked reasons behind these everyday challenges is something far simpler—dehydration. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mohsin Aslam, consultant physician at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad, shared how dehydration can affect the way the brain functions.

How dehydration silently affects focus, memory, mood and productivity.(Pexel)

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"Many people don't realise that by the time they feel thirsty, their body is already experiencing a fluid deficit. Even mild dehydration can reduce concentration, slow reaction time, affect mood, and leave people feeling mentally exhausted," said Dr Aslam.

Why hydration matters more than we think

Dr Aslam highlighted that the human brain is made up of nearly 75 percent water, making it highly dependent on adequate hydration to function efficiently. Water helps maintain blood circulation to the brain, supports communication between nerve cells, and plays an important role in regulating body temperature and energy levels.

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Even mild dehydration can reduce concentration, slow reaction time, affect mood, and leave people feeling mentally exhausted, (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} When the body loses fluids through sweating, heat exposure, physical activity, or even prolonged hours in air-conditioned environments without replacing them adequately, cognitive performance can begin to decline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the body loses fluids through sweating, heat exposure, physical activity, or even prolonged hours in air-conditioned environments without replacing them adequately, cognitive performance can begin to decline. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "This isn't something that only affects athletes or people working outdoors. Office professionals, students, frequent travellers, and even those working from home can experience subtle dehydration that impacts their daily productivity," explains Dr Aslam. The hidden signs of mild dehydration {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This isn't something that only affects athletes or people working outdoors. Office professionals, students, frequent travellers, and even those working from home can experience subtle dehydration that impacts their daily productivity," explains Dr Aslam. The hidden signs of mild dehydration {{/usCountry}}

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Dehydration doesn't always begin with intense thirst. In many cases, the body sends quieter signals that are often ignored or mistaken for stress.

Some common signs include:

Difficulty concentrating

Brain fog

Frequent headaches

Irritability

Low energy despite adequate sleep

Dry mouth

Reduced alertness

These symptoms may seem unrelated, but together they can significantly reduce workplace productivity performance and overall wellbeing.

Why are Indians more vulnerable

According to Dr Aslam, India's climate makes maintaining hydration particularly challenging. High temperatures, humidity, long commutes, outdoor exposure, and increasingly sedentary indoor lifestyles create conditions where people lose fluids throughout the day without consciously replacing them. Adding to this are habits like consuming multiple cups of tea or coffee, skipping water during busy workdays, and relying on thirst as the only reminder to drink fluids.

It's not just about drinking more water

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While drinking enough water remains essential, hydration is also about maintaining the body's fluid and electrolyte balance. Electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and chloride help regulate nerve function, muscle activity, and the movement of water into cells. During periods of excessive sweating, illness, prolonged physical activity, or heat exposure, replacing both fluids and electrolytes becomes important. Dr Aslam advises choosing hydration solutions wisely. Not every electrolyte drink is the same.

While drinking enough water remains essential, hydration is also about maintaining the body's fluid and electrolyte balance. (Unsplash)

Simple ways to stay hydrated every day

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Maintaining good hydration doesn't require complicated routines. A few simple habits can make a significant difference:

Start your day with a glass of water.

Carry a reusable water bottle while travelling or at work.

Drink fluids regularly instead of waiting to feel thirsty.

Increase fluid intake during hot weather and after physical activity.

Include water-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Replace fluids appropriately during illness or excessive sweating.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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