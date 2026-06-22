Feeling the constant urge to be productive? Doctor explains how chronic stress can rewire the brain

The internet may call it hustle culture: waking up early, staying busy, chasing goals, and never stopping the grind. But if the thought of doing nothing makes you restless or guilty, there may be more at play than ambition. Chronic stress can keep the brain locked in survival mode, conditioning it to associate constant activity with safety and making rest feel strangely uncomfortable.

Read more to find out how chronic stress can alter your brain!(Unsplash)

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down how chronic stress can reshape the brain's response to rest, making periods of inactivity feel uncomfortable or even threatening. In an Instagram video shared on June 21, the physician states, “Did you know constantly feeling the need to ‘be productive’ can actually be a stress response? When your nervous system stays in fight-or-flight too long, slowing down can start to feel uncomfortable instead of relaxing.”

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{{^usCountry}} Chronic stress can keep the brain in action mode {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chronic stress can keep the brain in action mode {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, the sympathetic nervous system and the HPA axis release stress hormones that heighten alertness and prepare the body to respond to perceived threats. But when these systems remain activated for prolonged periods, the brain can gradually become wired to interpret everyday situations as dangerous, keeping the body in a near-constant state of vigilance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, the sympathetic nervous system and the HPA axis release stress hormones that heighten alertness and prepare the body to respond to perceived threats. But when these systems remain activated for prolonged periods, the brain can gradually become wired to interpret everyday situations as dangerous, keeping the body in a near-constant state of vigilance. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “The sympathetic nervous system and HPA axis release stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol that increase alertness and readiness for action. When these systems stay activated too long, the brain may begin treating everyday life as if the threat never fully ended.”

The brain starts associating activity with safety

Dr Sood explains that as stress accumulates over time, it can disrupt the nervous system's natural rhythm of activity and rest. Instead of seamlessly shifting between periods of effort and recovery, the body may remain stuck in a heightened state of alertness.

The physician notes, “Chronic stress increases allostatic load, the cumulative strain created by repeated stress activation. Instead of moving smoothly between effort and recovery, the nervous system becomes biased toward vigilance, productivity, and constant action.”

Slowing down can start to feel uncomfortable

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According to Dr Sood, chronic stress can rewire the brain in ways that make staying busy feel emotionally rewarding, turning productivity into a coping strategy that temporarily restores a sense of control and purpose amid uncertainty.

He explains, “Chronic stress can make the amygdala more reactive while reducing prefrontal regulation. As a result, staying busy may become a learned coping strategy that temporarily creates a sense of certainty and control.”

Restlessness is often a conditioned response

Once the brain grows accustomed to constant stimulation, rest can start to feel foreign. People may find themselves feeling anxious or guilty when they slow down, compelled to fill every spare moment with work, entertainment, or some distraction.

Dr Sood highlights, “When the brain becomes accustomed to constant stimulation, rest can feel unfamiliar. People may feel guilty resting, anxious during downtime, or compelled to fill every free moment with tasks and distractions.”

Productivity can become a reinforcement cycle

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Under chronic stress, checking off tasks can become more than just satisfying – it can feel like relief. Dr Sood explains that if being inactive fuels anxiety while staying busy temporarily quiets it, the brain can start treating constant activity as a coping strategy.

He emphasises, “Completing tasks often creates relief and a sense of accomplishment. If anxiety decreases during work but increases during rest, the brain may learn to use constant productivity as a way to regulate discomfort.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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