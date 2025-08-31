Feeling under the weather this monsoon? Doctor shares 6 tips to stay protected this viral season

If you are wondering why everyone seems to be falling sick this monsoon around the same time, whether it’s your friend cancelling hangout plans last-minute due to a stomach upset or a colleague calling in sick with a fever, it's really one big infectious wave of sickness that's common this season and affecting a lot of people. Monsoon sees increases cases of viral fever. (Pexels)

Dr Karthik N, Consultant- General Medicine at People Tree Hospitals, Bangalore, told HT Lifestyle that there's indeed a rise in infections this season. The unpredictable weather conditions are behind this rise.

He said, “The damp weather creates the perfect setting for viruses to spread quickly. From cough and cold to stomach bugs and mosquito-borne illnesses, the risks are plenty.”

Maintaining precautions becomes the need of the hour right now, both for your health and for others around you. Along with this, knowing when to seek timely treatment may speed up the recovery timeline, too. Here are some of the tips Dr Karthik shared to help you stay protected this season:

1. Mask up in busy places

Wearing a mask in crowded spots like markets or public transport is not just a precaution; it’s your shield against viruses carried in tiny droplets.

Pick a mask that fits you well, and you will cut down your risk of catching a serious infection. This small habit can go a long way.

2. Avoid crowded places

Close contact in markets, buses or gatherings makes you even more vulnerable to catching flu or infections.

Try to stay away from crowded areas whenever possible. So, if you are in such spaces, wear a mask and maintain distance.

3. Keep yourself warm and eat well

Have warm soup this season.(Shutterstock)

Getting drenched or staying in damp clothes can weaken your body so keep yourself dry and warm.

Monsoon makes food spoil faster, so avoid cut fruits, roadside snacks and uncovered food.

Opt for freshly cooked meals at home. Warm soups, boiled vegetables and light meals are easier to digest during this season.

4. Watch your Vitamin D

Sun-blocking clouds during the monsoon season often lead to vitamin D shortages, which can weaken your defences.

Check your levels often and take supplements if your doctor tells you to. It’s a small step that goes a long way in keeping you protected.

5. Don’t delay medical advice

These mild symptoms, like sore throat or fever, may sometimes seem harmless but in this season it should be taken seriously.

It’s always safer to consult a doctor instead of reaching for random pills at home.

6. Maintain hygiene and distance if you're sick

If you catch an infection, protect others around you. Isolate yourself, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing and wash your hands regularly.

These habits may sound basic, but they’re exactly what stops viruses from spreading further.

Stay safe and protected, and don't let these infections rain on your parade (pun intended.) Following simple precautions, along with knowing when to visit a doctor, can help you prevent these infections. While the monsoon is soothing, it can be a breeding ground for many infections. This is why exercising a little bit of caution is needed right now.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.