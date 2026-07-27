Fibremaxxing your diet? Gastroenterologist shares 6 ways to add more fibre even if you are not a fan of chia seeds

If you've been on health-focused social media lately, chances are you've come across “fibremaxxing” – the trend encouraging people to squeeze more fibre into every meal. One of the easiest ways to do that is with chia seeds, a tiny superfood loaded with fibre and gut-friendly nutrients. But if the thought of their jelly-like texture makes you lose your appetite, you're not alone. Fortunately, you don't have to choke down chia water to enjoy their benefits. A few clever kitchen hacks can help you boost your fibre intake without compromising on taste or texture.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Want to add more fibre? Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shares the easiest hack to make chia seeds more gut-friendly

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, has shared simple ways to add more fibre to your diet if you're not a fan of the texture of chia seeds.

In an Instagram video shared on July 25, the gastroenterologist explains, “You don’t have to drink chia water to get the benefits of chia seeds. Here are some of my favourite ways to ‘fibremaxx’ your meals.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Blueberry chia yoghurt Ingredients 1 cup Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon chia seeds

½ cup blueberries

1 teaspoon honey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Blueberry chia yoghurt Ingredients 1 cup Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon chia seeds

½ cup blueberries

1 teaspoon honey {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Method: Mix all the ingredients well and refrigerate for 15 to 30 minutes. Serve chilled and enjoy!

Strawberry chia overnight oats

Ingredients

½ cup oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

½ cup milk

½ cup chopped strawberries

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Method: Combine all the ingredients and let the mixture chill in the refrigerator overnight.

Berry kefir smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup kefir

1 cup mixed berries

1 tablespoon ground chia seeds

Method: Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.

Nut butter sandwich

Ingredients

1 tablespoon ground chia seeds

Peanut butter or almond butter

Bread

Method: Stir the ground chia seeds into your favourite nut butter, then spread the mixture over your favourite bread.

Chia muffins

Ingredients

1 to 2 tablespoons chia seeds

Muffin batter

Method: Stir chia seeds into your favourite muffin batter before baking for an easy boost of fibre.

Stuffed dates

Ingredients

Medjool dates

Walnuts, chopped

Ground chia seeds

Method: Fill the dates with chopped walnuts and sprinkle or mix in ground chia seeds for a naturally sweet, fibre-rich snack.

Health benefits of chia seeds

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Along with fibre, chia seeds are packed with a range of nutrients that support digestive health and help nourish a healthy gut microbiome. For those who aren't fans of the texture of whole chia seeds, Dr Salhab also shares a simple tip to make them easier to enjoy.

The gastroenterologist explains, “Chia seeds are packed with fibre, healthy fats, plant-based omega-3s, and nutrients that can support gut health, digestive health, bowel regularity, fullness, satiety, and your gut microbiome. If you don’t like the texture of whole chia seeds, try using ground chia seeds – they’re practically invisible once mixed into foods and are one of the easiest ways to add more fibre to your day.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.