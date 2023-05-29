It is rightly said, “You never understand life until it grows inside of you” as pregnancy is a miraculous journey filled with anticipation and joy but it is essential for expectant mothers to be aware of potential gynaecological issues that may arise during this special time. Awareness can help women take proactive steps to ensure a healthy pregnancy outcome.

Fibroids to cervical cancer, watch out for these common gynaecological issues in mothers-to-be (Photo by Juli Kosolapova on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aradhya Achuri, Senior Consultant- Fertility and IVF at Apollo Fertility in Hyderabad's Kondapur, explained, “Pregnancy is a beautiful and transformative journey for women, but it can also bring about various concerns, especially when it comes to gynaecological health. It is essential for moms-to-be to be aware of common gynaecological issues that may arise during this period, including fibroids and cervical cancer. By understanding these conditions, women can take proactive steps to ensure a healthy pregnancy and seek appropriate medical care if needed.”

She elaborated, “Fibroids, also known as uterine leiomyomas, are noncancerous growths that develop in the uterus. While many women with fibroids experience no symptoms, some may face challenges such as heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, or discomfort. During pregnancy, fibroids can increase in size due to hormonal changes and may cause complications such as miscarriage, preterm labour, or breech presentation. Regular prenatal check-ups and ultrasounds can help monitor fibroids and their impact on pregnancy. Treatment options, such as medication or solutions, may be considered depending on the severity of symptoms and potential risks.”

Adding that another gynaecological concern for expectant mothers is cervical cancer, Dr Aradhya Achuri said, “Cervical cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus, grow out of control. Regular Pap smears or cervical screenings are crucial for early detection and prevention. During pregnancy, routine cervical screenings are generally postponed until after childbirth unless there are specific indications for testing. However, if a pregnant woman has a history of abnormal Pap smears or other risk factors, additional monitoring and interventions may be necessary to ensure the well-being of both mother and baby.”

She advised, “Pregnancy is a time of joy and anticipation but it's crucial to prioritise gynaecological health to ensure a smooth journey. Regular prenatal care and open communication with healthcare professionals are essential for identifying and addressing any gynaecological issues that may arise. By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, moms-to-be can navigate their pregnancy with confidence, knowing that they are taking proactive steps to safeguard their well-being and that of their baby.”

Dr Samar Gupte, Consultant, Gynaecologic Oncosurgery at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Khar, shared, “Fibroids (often referred to as uterine leiomyomas) are mostly non-cancerous growths that can vary in size and position in the uterus. However, depending on their size, number and position, issues such preterm labour, foetal development restriction and placental abruption may happen. Most do not cause complications during pregnancy. Ultrasound screenings and prenatal exams are crucial monitoring tools.”

He added, “Cervical cancer is cancer of the cervix, i.e., lower part of the uterus. It is typically caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Routine Pap smears and HPV screenings are crucial for early detection and treatment. It is important for moms-to-be to discuss their screening history with their doctor and ensure that any necessary tests are conducted during pregnancy. Treatment options for cervical cancer during pregnancy depend on the stage of the cancer and the gestational age, with close collaboration between an obstetrician and a gynae-oncologist.”

Other gynaecological issues that he said may affect pregnant women include urinary tract infections, yeast infections and ovarian cysts. These conditions can cause discomfort and, if left untreated, lead to complications hence, it is crucial to maintain open communication with doctors, promptly report any symptoms and follow their guidance regarding diagnosis and treatment since regular prenatal care, including screenings and check-ups, allows healthcare providers to monitor and address any potential complications.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Co-Founder of Indira IVF, echoed, “Mothers-to-be encounter a spectrum of gynaecological issues that directly impact their well-being and the health of their babies.” To ensure a healthy pregnancy and delivery, he said it is imperative for expectant mothers to possess an awareness of these common problems and seek early medical intervention, which includes but is not limited to -

Vaginal Infections: Vaginal infections like yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis can cause discomfort, itching, and abnormal discharge. Antifungal or antibacterial medications are used to treat these infections. Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) are caused by bacteria entering the urethra and infecting the urinary tract. Symptoms include painful urination, frequent urination, and lower abdominal pain. Antibiotics are typically suggested for treatment. Uterine Fibroids: These are noncancerous growths in the uterus. They can cause heavy periods and discomfort, and their growth is influenced by oestrogen and progesterone. Treatment depends on size and location and may involve medication, hormonal therapies, or surgery. Gynaecological Cancers: Gynaecological cancers affect the female reproductive organs, including the vulva, vagina, cervix, uterus, and ovaries. Regular screenings such as cervical screenings, pap smears, and transvaginal ultrasound aid in detecting abnormalities. Symptoms like lumps, abnormal discharge, and pelvic pain should not be ignored. Treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

Dr Kshitiz Murdia concluded, “Untreated gynaecological issues can impact fertility, requiring ART for conception. Conditions like fibroids and cervical cancer, if untreated, disrupt reproductive function, impairing successful conception. In some cases, surgical interventions or treatments may affect reproductive system integrity, necessitating options like in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or intrauterine insemination (IUI). Seeking prompt medical attention at the first signs of discomfort or abnormalities plays a vital role in ensuring a healthy pregnancy and delivery.”