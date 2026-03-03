Fit but overweight? Cardiologist explains what it means for your heart: ‘The answer cannot be a simple yes or no’

You may be consistent with your workouts, whether practising flexible yoga asanas or engaging in intense strength training, building endurance and showing all the signs of being fit. But being fit does not mean you are lean; you can be overweight and still have the stamina to run marathons or perform agile Pilates exercises. Body shapes and metabolism differ, so not all fit people will be lean.



You may be fit despite being fat, but is it enough to protect your heart health? (Picture credit: Freepik)

But even when all the parameters, from normal blood pressure to not getting winded during exercises, are in check and everything seems fine, the bigger question still remains whether fitness can offset the risks associated with excess body fat. One of the primary risks is related to cardiovascular health.

HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr P Ashok Kumar, senior consultant in interventional cardiology at KIMS Hospitals, Bengaluru, to understand how heart health is impacted in the ‘fit but fat’ debate. This current narrative focuses on building stamina, endurance, and improving metabolic rate, rather than fixating on the weighing scale. The senior cardiologist believed that the issue is much more nuanced.



"The answer to the question from my perspective cannot be a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’,” he said, emphasising that both fitness levels and body composition must be evaluated together when assessing long-term cardiovascular risk.



Can a fat but fit person have good heart health? The cardiologist revealed that a person who exercises daily, from aerobics to weight training, may improve their heart health even if they are overweight or obese.

He elaborated on some of the key health markers: “It is true that a person who is 'fat' rather than ‘fit’ might possess good cardiovascular fitness, normal blood pressure, good cholesterol levels, and no symptoms of diabetes.”

