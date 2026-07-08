Fitness coach Puneet Rao says, 'your workout is not a fat-burning magic trick'; shares what actually helps you lose fat

Many people head to the gym believing that endless squats will reduce thigh fat or that bicep curls will slim their arms. But according to fitness coach Puneet Rao, that's one of the biggest misconceptions about fat loss. In his July 3 Instagram post, he explained why workouts don't burn fat from specific body parts and what actually helps you lose fat sustainably. (Also read: ‘Stop tea, stop rice’: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar calls out biggest weight-loss scam hiding on social media )

Why strength training doesn't directly burn fat

Fitness coach Puneet Rao highlights the importance of muscle over targeted exercises. (Unsplash)

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Puneet began by debunking the idea that individual exercises target fat in specific body parts. "You pick those dumbbells up and do squats. Does that help in burning fat from your hips or legs? No. You do bicep curls. Does that help in burning fat from your arms? No. Then you do lat pull-downs, hip thrusts or shoulder presses. Does that help in burning fat from anywhere? No. Nobody's arms got leaner by doing curls ever," he said.

He explained that “your workout is not a fat-burning magic trick. Your workout is a signal. Every time you lift, your body gets a message: 'We need strength. We need muscle. We need to become capable.'”

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{{^usCountry}} According to Puneet, building muscle helps improve overall fitness. "More muscle changes everything. You move better. You train harder. Your body burns more even at rest," he added. What actually helps you lose fat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Puneet, building muscle helps improve overall fitness. "More muscle changes everything. You move better. You train harder. Your body burns more even at rest," he added. What actually helps you lose fat {{/usCountry}}

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Puneet emphasised that fat loss is the result of multiple healthy habits working together rather than one specific exercise. "Add the right food, enough protein, daily steps, good sleep and consistency. That is when fat loss happens. It's not because one exercise burned one fat cell, it's because your entire system started working together," he explained.

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He encouraged people to shift their mindset, saying, "Can we please stop asking which exercise burns fat? Ask this instead: Which habits help my body become stronger, healthier and harder to break?"

Summing up his message, Puneet said, "Fat loss is not one exercise. It's training, food, sleep, steps and recovery working together. Fourteen years in, this is the only game I've seen work."

Puneet Rao is an Indian fitness coach and the founder of EvolveX. With 14 years of experience in the fitness industry, he has built a community of over 6.6 lakh followers on Instagram, where he posts practical fitness tips and educational content.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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