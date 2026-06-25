Fitness coach shares recipe for coffee chia yoghurt bowl with caramelised honey butter dates for a balanced breakfast
Elevate plain chia pudding with this wholesome coffee chia yoghurt bowl with delicious caramelised dates! Check the full recipe below.
Breakfast sets the tone for the rest of your day, so it's worth making it count. A balanced morning meal rich in protein, fibre and healthy fats can help keep you energised, support muscle health, and keep hunger at bay until lunch. Yet, busy mornings often mean breakfast gets skipped or replaced with something less nutritious. That's where overnight recipes like chia pudding bowls come to the rescue. With just a few minutes of prep the night before, the ingredients do all the work while you sleep, leaving you with a wholesome, ready-to-eat breakfast that only needs a few toppings before you're out the door.
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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, who regularly shares high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared a simple recipe for a coffee chia yoghurt bowl topped with caramelised honey butter dates. In an Instagram video shared on June 20, he walks viewers through the step-by-step process of making the protein-packed breakfast, which also doubles as a satisfying dessert.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the coffee chia pudding
- 2 tbsp chia seeds (20g)
- 1 tsp instant black coffee or cappuccino powder
- 2 heaped tbsp high-protein Greek yoghurt (90g)
For the caramelised dates
- 1 tbsp honey (10g)
- 1 tsp butter
- 2 pitted dates
For the yoghurt bowl
- 4 heaped tbsp high-protein Greek yoghurt (180g)
- 1 tbsp prepared coffee chia pudding
- Caramelised dates
- 10g dark chocolate, grated or finely chopped
Method
- In a small container, combine the chia seeds, instant coffee and two heaped tablespoons of Greek yoghurt. Mix thoroughly until the coffee is fully incorporated and the chia seeds are evenly distributed. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight to allow the pudding to thicken.
- Once the chia pudding is ready, heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the honey and butter, then place the pitted dates in the pan. Cook for about five minutes, turning them halfway through, until they become soft, glossy and coated in a sticky caramel-like glaze.
- Spoon the remaining Greek yoghurt into a serving bowl. Top with one tablespoon of the prepared coffee chia pudding, gently swirling it into the yoghurt if desired.
- Arrange the warm caramelised dates over the yoghurt and finish with a sprinkle of grated or finely chopped dark chocolate. The warmth of the dates will slightly melt the chocolate, adding an extra layer of richness.
- Serve immediately while the dates are still warm and enjoy as a high-protein breakfast, snack or dessert.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
For the coffee chia pudding
- 2 tbsp chia seeds (20g)
- 1 tsp instant black coffee or cappuccino powder
- 2 heaped tbsp high-protein Greek yoghurt (90g)
For the caramelised dates
- 1 tbsp honey (10g)
- 1 tsp butter
- 2 pitted dates
For the yoghurt bowl
- 4 heaped tbsp high-protein Greek yoghurt (180g)
- 1 tbsp prepared coffee chia pudding
- Caramelised dates
- 10g dark chocolate, grated or finely chopped
Method
- In a small container, combine the chia seeds, instant coffee and two heaped tablespoons of Greek yoghurt. Mix thoroughly until the coffee is fully incorporated and the chia seeds are evenly distributed. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight to allow the pudding to thicken.
- Once the chia pudding is ready, heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the honey and butter, then place the pitted dates in the pan. Cook for about five minutes, turning them halfway through, until they become soft, glossy and coated in a sticky caramel-like glaze.
- Spoon the remaining Greek yoghurt into a serving bowl. Top with one tablespoon of the prepared coffee chia pudding, gently swirling it into the yoghurt if desired.
- Arrange the warm caramelised dates over the yoghurt and finish with a sprinkle of grated or finely chopped dark chocolate. The warmth of the dates will slightly melt the chocolate, adding an extra layer of richness.
- Serve immediately while the dates are still warm and enjoy as a high-protein breakfast, snack or dessert.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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