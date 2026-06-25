Fitness coach shares recipe for coffee chia yoghurt bowl with caramelised honey butter dates for a balanced breakfast

Breakfast sets the tone for the rest of your day, so it's worth making it count. A balanced morning meal rich in protein, fibre and healthy fats can help keep you energised, support muscle health, and keep hunger at bay until lunch. Yet, busy mornings often mean breakfast gets skipped or replaced with something less nutritious. That's where overnight recipes like chia pudding bowls come to the rescue. With just a few minutes of prep the night before, the ingredients do all the work while you sleep, leaving you with a wholesome, ready-to-eat breakfast that only needs a few toppings before you're out the door.

Read more to find out the full recipe!(Image generated via Google Gemini)

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Also Read | High-protein spin on classic tiramisu: Fitness coach shares simple recipe packing 30 g of protein per serving

Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, who regularly shares high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared a simple recipe for a coffee chia yoghurt bowl topped with caramelised honey butter dates. In an Instagram video shared on June 20, he walks viewers through the step-by-step process of making the protein-packed breakfast, which also doubles as a satisfying dessert.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the coffee chia pudding 2 tbsp chia seeds (20g)

1 tsp instant black coffee or cappuccino powder

2 heaped tbsp high-protein Greek yoghurt (90g) For the caramelised dates 1 tbsp honey (10g)

1 tsp butter

2 pitted dates For the yoghurt bowl 4 heaped tbsp high-protein Greek yoghurt (180g)

1 tbsp prepared coffee chia pudding

Caramelised dates

10g dark chocolate, grated or finely chopped Method In a small container, combine the chia seeds, instant coffee and two heaped tablespoons of Greek yoghurt. Mix thoroughly until the coffee is fully incorporated and the chia seeds are evenly distributed. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight to allow the pudding to thicken. Once the chia pudding is ready, heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the honey and butter, then place the pitted dates in the pan. Cook for about five minutes, turning them halfway through, until they become soft, glossy and coated in a sticky caramel-like glaze. Spoon the remaining Greek yoghurt into a serving bowl. Top with one tablespoon of the prepared coffee chia pudding, gently swirling it into the yoghurt if desired. Arrange the warm caramelised dates over the yoghurt and finish with a sprinkle of grated or finely chopped dark chocolate. The warmth of the dates will slightly melt the chocolate, adding an extra layer of richness. Serve immediately while the dates are still warm and enjoy as a high-protein breakfast, snack or dessert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the coffee chia pudding 2 tbsp chia seeds (20g)

1 tsp instant black coffee or cappuccino powder

2 heaped tbsp high-protein Greek yoghurt (90g) For the caramelised dates 1 tbsp honey (10g)

1 tsp butter

2 pitted dates For the yoghurt bowl 4 heaped tbsp high-protein Greek yoghurt (180g)

1 tbsp prepared coffee chia pudding

Caramelised dates

10g dark chocolate, grated or finely chopped Method In a small container, combine the chia seeds, instant coffee and two heaped tablespoons of Greek yoghurt. Mix thoroughly until the coffee is fully incorporated and the chia seeds are evenly distributed. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight to allow the pudding to thicken. Once the chia pudding is ready, heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the honey and butter, then place the pitted dates in the pan. Cook for about five minutes, turning them halfway through, until they become soft, glossy and coated in a sticky caramel-like glaze. Spoon the remaining Greek yoghurt into a serving bowl. Top with one tablespoon of the prepared coffee chia pudding, gently swirling it into the yoghurt if desired. Arrange the warm caramelised dates over the yoghurt and finish with a sprinkle of grated or finely chopped dark chocolate. The warmth of the dates will slightly melt the chocolate, adding an extra layer of richness. Serve immediately while the dates are still warm and enjoy as a high-protein breakfast, snack or dessert. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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