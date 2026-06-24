High-protein spin on classic tiramisu: Fitness coach shares simple recipe packing 30 g of protein per serving

Few desserts are as irresistible as tiramisu. With its luscious cream layers, coffee-soaked sponge and delicate dusting of cocoa, the Italian classic has long been the answer to every sweet craving. But what if you could enjoy all that indulgence with a nutritional upgrade? Making tiramisu at home not only lets you customise the flavours to your liking but also gives you complete control over the ingredients and macros going into each bite. For fitness and wellness enthusiasts who refuse to choose between their goals and dessert, this high-protein version delivers the best of both worlds. Read more to find out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, who regularly shares nutritious, high-protein recipes on social media, has put a healthier spin on the classic tiramisu. In an Instagram video shared on June 24, D'Souza demonstrates how to make the indulgent dessert using simple ingredients such as low-fat paneer, skimmed milk and rusks, while also breaking down its nutritional value. The result is a creamy, coffee-infused treat that packs an impressive 30 grams of protein per serving without compromising on flavour.