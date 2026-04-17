Fitness coach shares top 3 drinks that burn belly fat by improving metabolism, curbing appetite, stabilising blood sugar

Regardless of a person's overall weight, having a large amount of belly fat raises the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and a greater risk of health problems. While working out and maintaining a healthy diet are beneficial, some lifestyle changes can also boost your belly fat loss journey.

These drinks may support your fat-loss efforts by improving metabolism, curbing appetite, or stabilising blood sugar levels. (Freepik)

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On April 8, Kush Malhotra, a fitness and nutrition expert, shared drinks to help burn belly fat. He listed drinks such as black coffee, apple cider vinegar, and green tea in the video and highlighted the benefits of each.

Drinks that burn belly fat

⦿ Number 1: Black coffee (sugar-free)

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{{^usCountry}} According to the fitness trainer, black coffee contains polyphenols and caffeine, which help stabilise blood sugar levels. “It boosts your metabolism, thereby aiding you in achieving fat loss,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the fitness trainer, black coffee contains polyphenols and caffeine, which help stabilise blood sugar levels. “It boosts your metabolism, thereby aiding you in achieving fat loss,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to a report from Stanford University, studies indicate that black coffee can increase metabolic rate by 3 to 11 per cent, boosting fat oxidation and prompting the body to burn fat for fuel. ⦿ Number 2: Apple cider vinegar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a report from Stanford University, studies indicate that black coffee can increase metabolic rate by 3 to 11 per cent, boosting fat oxidation and prompting the body to burn fat for fuel. ⦿ Number 2: Apple cider vinegar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Apple cider vinegar (ACV), according to Kush, helps keep your blood sugar levels stable after meals – particularly when you consume a high-carbohydrate meal. However, the fitness trainer cautioned, “Always remember to dilute the apple cider vinegar with water before consuming it; do not take it as a straight shot.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apple cider vinegar (ACV), according to Kush, helps keep your blood sugar levels stable after meals – particularly when you consume a high-carbohydrate meal. However, the fitness trainer cautioned, “Always remember to dilute the apple cider vinegar with water before consuming it; do not take it as a straight shot.” {{/usCountry}}

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According to a June 2024 study published in the BMJ Journals, daily consumption of three doses of ACV for 4-12 weeks is associated with significant reductions in weight, body mass index, waist-to-hip circumference, body fat ratio, blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

⦿ Number 3: Green tea

“Green tea boosts your metabolism and enhances fat oxidation, which assists you in shedding belly fat,” the fitness trainer highlighted. According to a 2012 PubMed Central report, catechins and caffeine, both contained in green tea, are believed to have a role in increasing energy metabolism, which may lead to weight loss.

While the drinks may primarily support your fat-loss efforts by improving metabolism, curbing appetite, or stabilising blood sugar levels, the fitness trainer cautioned that, alongside these, you must also maintain a caloric deficit, engage in regular exercise, and effectively manage your sleep and stress levels.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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