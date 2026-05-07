Fitness trainer lists 10 protein sources to avoid while trying to lose body fat: processed meats, protein bars, and more
While it is important to eat sufficient protein to stay healthy, not all sources of the macronutrient are clean, highlights Leonie Gref.
The importance of meeting the protein requirement in our daily diet while trying to lose weight cannot be overstated. However, just because a food has protein in it does not automatically make it a fitting addition to a healthy meal.
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Taking to Instagram on May 6, online fitness coach Leonie Gref shared a list of 10 such protein-rich foods that are best avoided, especially if one is on a weight loss diet.
1. Processed meats
Avoiding ultra-processed foods is a thumb rule for eating healthy. The same holds true for meats as well. Processed meats such as bacon and sausages are high in fats and additives, cautioned Leonie.
2. Breaded or fried chicken{{/usCountry}}
Avoiding ultra-processed foods is a thumb rule for eating healthy. The same holds true for meats as well. Processed meats such as bacon and sausages are high in fats and additives, cautioned Leonie.
2. Breaded or fried chicken{{/usCountry}}
While chicken in itself is an excellent source of lean protein, breading and frying the chicken bring down the health benefits significantly. The added calories from the oil used to prepare the food undermine the protein received from it.
3. Fatty cuts of red meat{{/usCountry}}
While chicken in itself is an excellent source of lean protein, breading and frying the chicken bring down the health benefits significantly. The added calories from the oil used to prepare the food undermine the protein received from it.
3. Fatty cuts of red meat{{/usCountry}}
Animal-based protein sources are excellent in terms of being absorbed and utilised by the body. While red meat is rich with the macronutrient, certain cuts are very high in saturated fat content, shared Leonie.
4. Protein bars{{/usCountry}}
Animal-based protein sources are excellent in terms of being absorbed and utilised by the body. While red meat is rich with the macronutrient, certain cuts are very high in saturated fat content, shared Leonie.
4. Protein bars{{/usCountry}}
While protein bars generally found in supermarkets are advertised as healthy snacks, they usually contain lots of added sugar, which, according to Leonie, basically makes them “candy in disguise.” Thus, it is best to avoid them to keep the calorie count in check while trying to lose weight.
5. Flavoured yoghurt
Much like protein bars, flavoured yoghurts are also lose with added sugar. Under the guise of providing health benefits, they result in a significant rise in one’s sugar intake and are best avoided completely.
6. Deli meats
Deli meats (cold cuts) do not need cooking and can come off as a healthy protein option. However, that is not the case, cautioned Leonie. They are known to be loaded with sodium and other preservatives, which have an adverse effect on health.
7. Fast food
Fast foods such as burgers may have a high protein content. However, it is low-quality protein, warned Leonie, and the high-calorie content itself makes it not worth it.
8. Protein shakes
Not all protein shakes are healthy drinks. Some have significantly high amounts of added sugar, and it is best to check the label carefully before purchasing, shared Leonie.
9. Cheese-heavy meals
In many cases, a protein-heavy meal also comes loaded with cheese. This leads to overeating calories and derailing the diet.
10. Plant-based meats
Highly processed plant-based meat alternatives are not always lean or clean, cautioned Leonie, and are best avoided.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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