Fitness trainer lists 10 protein sources to avoid while trying to lose body fat: processed meats, protein bars, and more

The importance of meeting the protein requirement in our daily diet while trying to lose weight cannot be overstated. However, just because a food has protein in it does not automatically make it a fitting addition to a healthy meal.

Fast food like burgers is not a healthy source of protein, according to Leonie Gref.(Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on May 6, online fitness coach Leonie Gref shared a list of 10 such protein-rich foods that are best avoided, especially if one is on a weight loss diet.

1. Processed meats

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{{^usCountry}} Avoiding ultra-processed foods is a thumb rule for eating healthy. The same holds true for meats as well. Processed meats such as bacon and sausages are high in fats and additives, cautioned Leonie. 2. Breaded or fried chicken {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avoiding ultra-processed foods is a thumb rule for eating healthy. The same holds true for meats as well. Processed meats such as bacon and sausages are high in fats and additives, cautioned Leonie. 2. Breaded or fried chicken {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While chicken in itself is an excellent source of lean protein, breading and frying the chicken bring down the health benefits significantly. The added calories from the oil used to prepare the food undermine the protein received from it. 3. Fatty cuts of red meat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While chicken in itself is an excellent source of lean protein, breading and frying the chicken bring down the health benefits significantly. The added calories from the oil used to prepare the food undermine the protein received from it. 3. Fatty cuts of red meat {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Animal-based protein sources are excellent in terms of being absorbed and utilised by the body. While red meat is rich with the macronutrient, certain cuts are very high in saturated fat content, shared Leonie. 4. Protein bars {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Animal-based protein sources are excellent in terms of being absorbed and utilised by the body. While red meat is rich with the macronutrient, certain cuts are very high in saturated fat content, shared Leonie. 4. Protein bars {{/usCountry}}

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While protein bars generally found in supermarkets are advertised as healthy snacks, they usually contain lots of added sugar, which, according to Leonie, basically makes them “candy in disguise.” Thus, it is best to avoid them to keep the calorie count in check while trying to lose weight.

5. Flavoured yoghurt

Much like protein bars, flavoured yoghurts are also lose with added sugar. Under the guise of providing health benefits, they result in a significant rise in one’s sugar intake and are best avoided completely.

6. Deli meats

Deli meats (cold cuts) do not need cooking and can come off as a healthy protein option. However, that is not the case, cautioned Leonie. They are known to be loaded with sodium and other preservatives, which have an adverse effect on health.

7. Fast food

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Fast foods such as burgers may have a high protein content. However, it is low-quality protein, warned Leonie, and the high-calorie content itself makes it not worth it.

8. Protein shakes

Not all protein shakes are healthy drinks. Some have significantly high amounts of added sugar, and it is best to check the label carefully before purchasing, shared Leonie.

9. Cheese-heavy meals

In many cases, a protein-heavy meal also comes loaded with cheese. This leads to overeating calories and derailing the diet.

10. Plant-based meats

Highly processed plant-based meat alternatives are not always lean or clean, cautioned Leonie, and are best avoided.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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