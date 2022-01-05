Home / Lifestyle / Health / Focus on your breath for 15 minutes daily to find happiness: Deepak Chopra
health

Focus on your breath for 15 minutes daily to find happiness: Deepak Chopra

  • Deepak Chopra says that taking out 15 minutes from your daily routine for silent meditation can help you connect with your spiritual self.
Meditation, a Yoga technique, not only helps you connect with your inner self, it also reduces anxiety, improve positive feelings, sleep and even your digestive health.(Pixabay)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 04:28 PM IST
ByParmita Uniyal

There are times in our life when we lose connection with our inner self as we go about doing our daily chores, performing our duties, without a pause exhausting ourselves and ignoring our mental health completely. This could make one feel unhappy at some point or the other.

This happens because when we lose touch with ourselves, we also let go of the source of eternal joy that gives our life a purpose, happiness. While we might feel it's not possible to be happy again, taking out as little as 15 minutes from our busy routine and investing it in the practice of silent meditation can work wonders to restore happiness and connecting with our real self, as per Deepak Chopra, spiritual leader, author and public speaker.

"How do you find who you are inside? Trying to remember back when you were younger and at your happiest? What if you can’t remember that? What if you are at the point where it is almost robotic?....I’m never going to know what I’m meant to be doing or what makes me happy or what it was that made me happy what I enjoyed when was I at peace with myself and everything," a user's question in Ask Deepak Q & A series read.

ALSO READ: Anxiety not letting you meditate? Deepak Chopra has the perfect solution

Chopra says that observing your breath and practicing silent meditation for 15 minutes a day can make you feel closer to yourself.

"Take 15 minutes from your busy daily routine and practice silent meditation where you notice your breath going in and out. Every time your mind wanders, gently return to noticing your breath. In time, you will feel a growing silence inside. That experience is your real self which has always been there beneath all the thoughts, memories and worries. This spiritual self is your source of happiness and the guide to your life purpose," he wrote.

Meditation, a Yoga technique, not only helps you connect with your inner self, it also reduces anxiety, improve positive feelings, sleep and even your digestive health. It is also known to decrease blood pressure.

So the next time you don't see the light at the end of the tunnel, close your eyes and connect with yourself.

Sign out