Foods that you should not consume if you have kidney-related issues

The kidneys play a vital role in maintaining our overall health by filtering waste and excess fluids from our blood hence, for those with kidney-related issues, such as chronic kidney disease (CKD) or kidney stones, it is essential to be mindful of what they eat. Certain foods may be beneficial for an otherwise healthy individual but not for a person suffering from a kidney disorder.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Puneet, Founder and Director at Karma Ayurveda, suggested treating kidney disorders ranging from kidney stones to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) based on modifications in diet and lifestyle and revealed some food restrictions recommended for people with kidney-related conditions -

Dr Naveen Arya, Founder and MD of Ayurveda Yogashram, too echoed that certain foods can potentially worsen kidney conditions, leading to discomfort and health complications. He added to the list of foods that may exacerbate kidney-related issues:

High-Sodium Foods - Excessive salt consumption can raise blood pressure and strain the kidneys. High-sodium foods, including processed snacks, canned soups, and fast food, should be avoided by individuals with kidney problems. Opt for fresh, whole foods and use herbs and spices to season your meals instead.

Excessive salt consumption can raise blood pressure and strain the kidneys. High-sodium foods, including processed snacks, canned soups, and fast food, should be avoided by individuals with kidney problems. Opt for fresh, whole foods and use herbs and spices to season your meals instead. Red and Processed Meats - Red meat and processed meats like sausages, bacon, and deli meats are high in protein and can lead to an increase in waste products in the blood. This can be particularly taxing on the kidneys. People with kidney issues should consider leaner protein sources like fish, poultry, or plant-based options.

Red meat and processed meats like sausages, bacon, and deli meats are high in protein and can lead to an increase in waste products in the blood. This can be particularly taxing on the kidneys. People with kidney issues should consider leaner protein sources like fish, poultry, or plant-based options. High-Potassium Foods - Potassium is a mineral that can be harmful for people with compromised kidney function, as their bodies may struggle to regulate potassium levels. Foods high in potassium, such as bananas, oranges, and tomatoes, should be consumed in moderation. Instead, opt for lower-potassium fruits and vegetables like apples and cauliflower.

Potassium is a mineral that can be harmful for people with compromised kidney function, as their bodies may struggle to regulate potassium levels. Foods high in potassium, such as bananas, oranges, and tomatoes, should be consumed in moderation. Instead, opt for lower-potassium fruits and vegetables like apples and cauliflower. Dairy Products - Dairy products contain a significant amount of phosphorus, which can be problematic for those with kidney disease. Phosphorus levels need to be closely monitored. Choose low-phosphorus dairy alternatives like almond milk or limit your dairy intake and consult your healthcare provider for guidance.

Dairy products contain a significant amount of phosphorus, which can be problematic for those with kidney disease. Phosphorus levels need to be closely monitored. Choose low-phosphorus dairy alternatives like almond milk or limit your dairy intake and consult your healthcare provider for guidance. Foods High in Oxalates - Oxalates can contribute to the formation of kidney stones. High-oxalate foods include spinach, rhubarb, beets, and some nuts. If you are prone to kidney stones, it's advisable to reduce your intake of these foods and increase your water consumption.

Oxalates can contribute to the formation of kidney stones. High-oxalate foods include spinach, rhubarb, beets, and some nuts. If you are prone to kidney stones, it's advisable to reduce your intake of these foods and increase your water consumption. Sugary and High-Protein Foods - Consuming excessive amounts of sugar can lead to diabetes and obesity, which are risk factors for kidney disease. High-protein diets can also put additional stress on the kidneys. Limit your sugar intake and choose healthier sources of protein, as mentioned earlier.

Consuming excessive amounts of sugar can lead to diabetes and obesity, which are risk factors for kidney disease. High-protein diets can also put additional stress on the kidneys. Limit your sugar intake and choose healthier sources of protein, as mentioned earlier. Carbonated Beverages - Sodas and other carbonated beverages are often high in phosphorus and can contribute to kidney problems. They also increase the risk of kidney stones. Opt for water, herbal teas, or homemade fruit-infused water as healthier alternatives.

By avoiding or limiting foods that can exacerbate kidney problems, you show a profound understanding of your body's needs and a commitment to taking charge of your health. Remember, it's crucial to consult with a healthcare provider or a registered dietitian to craft a personalised dietary plan that aligns with your unique circumstances.

