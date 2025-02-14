Forget retail therapy; living sustainably boosts happiness as much as self-care. Study reveals how

Many of us think of sustainable living as a series of sacrifices—giving up convenience, spending extra money or dealing with added effort but what if going green actually made you happier? A recent study published in Psychological Science suggests that engaging in eco-friendly behaviours—like picking up litter, reducing waste, or biking instead of driving—can boost happiness just as much as classic self-care activities like hobbies or relaxation. The Shocking Link Between Sustainability and Happiness You Need to Know.(Image by Pixabay)

The science behind sustainable joy

The research, led by Michael Prinzing from Baylor University, set out to explore whether making environmentally friendly choices could enhance well-being. While previous studies hinted at a connection between sustainability and happiness, this study took a deeper dive to determine if the link was causal.

Prinzing’s team conducted two studies to find answers:

The first study tracked 181 adults across 14 countries over 10 days, collecting real-time data about their activities and moods. The results were clear—people felt happier on days when they engaged in sustainable behaviours. Notably, the positive impact was strongest for those who already valued environmental issues, but even participants with little prior interest in sustainability experienced a boost in well-being.

The second study involved 545 college students in the US. Participants were randomly assigned to one of three groups: one group performed sustainable actions, another engaged in fun activities, and a control group simply tracked their daily routines. After two days, those in the sustainability and fun-activity groups reported significantly higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction compared to the control group. Surprisingly, the happiness boost was consistent regardless of participants’ political views or pre-existing environmental beliefs.

Why does sustainability make us happy?

The findings challenge the common perception that eco-friendly habits are a burden. Instead, they align with a longstanding theory in psychology and philosophy: doing good makes us feel good. Engaging in acts that align with our values—especially those that benefit others or the planet—can foster a sense of purpose and fulfilment.

There are a few possible explanations for this happiness boost:

A sense of contribution: Knowing you’re making a difference, no matter how small, can be deeply rewarding.

Increased mindfulness: Sustainable actions often require thoughtfulness and intention, which can enhance overall awareness and gratitude.

Social connection: Many eco-friendly behaviours, like community clean-ups or farmers’ markets, encourage interaction with others who share similar values.

Limitations

The study had some limitations. It measured only short-term effects, so it’s unclear whether the happiness boost lasts over time. Additionally, some participants might have guessed the study’s goal, potentially influencing their responses. Future research could explore whether long-term sustainable habits lead to lasting well-being.

Still, the takeaway is powerful: going green is not just good for the planet, it is good for you too. So, the next time you carry a reusable bag, opt for public transport or take part in a beach clean-up, know that you are not just reducing your carbon footprint—you are also giving your well-being a boost because in the end, a happier planet might just mean a happier you.