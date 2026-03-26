Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist explains you need to eat anjeer daily, shares how to consume and when for most benefits
Boost your health with fig (anjeer): eat 2-3 figs daily for digestion, energy, and heart health. But should you soak figs overnight or have them raw? Find out.
While popular superfoods often dominate the health conversation, a doctor is shining a spotlight on a humble fruit: anjeer (figs). In a video shared via Instagram on March 25, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a senior gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, urged people to reconsider the nutritional value of this fruit. Also read | 7 benefits of anjeer you should know
A dual-action digestive aid
Dr Vatsya categorised fig as a powerhouse for digestive and cardiovascular health that often gets overlooked in modern diets. The primary benefit of figs lie in their unique fibre composition. Unlike many fruits that favour one type of fibre, figs offer a balanced 'one-two punch' for gut health, he shared.
Dr Vatsya explained in his video in Hindi: “Figs do not receive as much credit as they deserve because they are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which softens stool. This makes bowel movements smooth and naturally helps with constipation.”
Benefits of having anjeer beyond digestion
The nutritional profile of anjeer extends far beyond the gut. Dr Vatsya highlighted that for those struggling with bone density or low energy, figs serve as a natural supplement.
⦿ Bone density: "Figs are an excellent source of calcium, with approximately 162 milligrams per 100 grams, supporting bone health," Dr Vatsya said.
⦿ Energy levels: He added that the iron present in the fruit 'naturally boosts overall energy metabolism'.
⦿ Heart health: The fruit is also rich in essential minerals. According to the doctor, "Figs contain antioxidants, potassium, and magnesium, which regulate blood pressure and support heart health."
⦿ Cholesterol management: Due to the high fibre content, Dr Vatsya noted that 'they also help manage cholesterol'.
The ‘soak and serve’ method
To reap the maximum benefits, Dr Vatsya suggested a specific preparation method. Raw dried figs can be tough to digest for some, which is why hydration is key. "Consuming two to three soaked figs daily is enough. Soak them at night and have them in the morning," Dr Vatsya advised.
He concluded by saying, "If used widely, figs can be a strong addition to your daily routine."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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