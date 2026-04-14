Fortis gastroenterologist shares a fruit that can help ease constipation, bloating, gut discomfort and improve immunity

Gut health plays a crucial role in how you feel every day, yet issues like constipation, bloating, and post-meal discomfort are increasingly common. While many tend to view these as isolated digestive problems, they are often linked to something far simpler – a lack of the right foods in the diet. Nutrient-rich fruits, in particular, can offer a natural and effective way to support digestion, nourish the gut, and restore balance, making small dietary changes surprisingly impactful.

Read more to find out what fruit it is!(Unsplash)

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Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, with over a decade of clinical experience, has highlighted three key benefits of adding kiwis to your daily diet. In an Instagram video shared on April 13, he breaks down what can happen when you eat just one kiwi a day, breaking down its impact on digestion, immunity, and overall health.

Fibres in kiwi

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Vatsya, kiwis are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, making them highly beneficial for gut health. These fibres not only nourish the gut microbiome but also add bulk to stool, improving overall gut motility. For those dealing with constipation, kiwis can be particularly helpful – their fibre content helps retain water, naturally softening stools and promoting smoother, more regular bowel movements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Vatsya, kiwis are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, making them highly beneficial for gut health. These fibres not only nourish the gut microbiome but also add bulk to stool, improving overall gut motility. For those dealing with constipation, kiwis can be particularly helpful – their fibre content helps retain water, naturally softening stools and promoting smoother, more regular bowel movements. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The gastroenterologist explains, “Kiwi contains both soluble and insoluble fibre, which help significantly with constipation by holding water, naturally softening the stool, and ensuring bowel movements are consistently regular.” Get rid of your gut issues {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gastroenterologist explains, “Kiwi contains both soluble and insoluble fibre, which help significantly with constipation by holding water, naturally softening the stool, and ensuring bowel movements are consistently regular.” Get rid of your gut issues {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Vatsya highlights that while many people tend to blame their gut for issues like bloating, acidity, and irregular bowel movements, the real problem often lies in not consuming the right foods. He suggests that incorporating kiwis into your daily diet can make a noticeable difference, even claiming that regular consumption may help alleviate common digestive and gut-related concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Vatsya highlights that while many people tend to blame their gut for issues like bloating, acidity, and irregular bowel movements, the real problem often lies in not consuming the right foods. He suggests that incorporating kiwis into your daily diet can make a noticeable difference, even claiming that regular consumption may help alleviate common digestive and gut-related concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Most people blame their gut for feeling heavy, bloated, or irregular, but the real issue is what’s missing on the plate. If you suffer from bloating, acidity, and gas immediately after eating, having one kiwi daily will resolve those issues as well. Adding just one kiwi a day can support smoother digestion, easier bowel movements, and less post-meal discomfort.”

A rich source of vitamin C

Beyond its gut health benefits, Dr Vatsya adds that kiwis pack even more vitamin C than citrus fruits like oranges. Naturally gentle on the stomach yet rich in nutrients, they offer a simple way to boost immunity while doubling up as a delicious, gut-friendly snack.

He highlights, “It’s gentle, nutrient-dense, and surprisingly powerful for gut health. Furthermore, if you are looking for more Vitamin C than what an orange provides, kiwi is an excellent food choice.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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