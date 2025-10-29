French biochemist shares 'the best alcohol to drink': Check what to avoid and why

Alcohol's chances of making it to the 'superfoods' list are slim to none as it can be pretty damaging to the body, especially when consumed excessively. But if you believe moderation is key and want to enjoy a drink without spiking your glucose levels, French biochemist Jessie Inchauspe, aka Glucose Goddess, shared her top tips in an October 23 Instagram post. Also read | Cardiologist warns ‘more than 3 drinks of alcohol a day increases the risk of stroke by 50%’ Jessie Inchauspe said that to manage glucose levels, choose wine, beer, or spirits with soda water over sugary cocktails. (Freepik)

Ditch the sugary cocktails

According to her, to manage your glucose levels, ditch the sugary cocktails and choose a smarter drink – your liver (and your taste buds) will thank you. Jessie recommended avoiding sugary cocktails because the combination of ethanol and sugar creates a heavier burden for the liver to process.

She said, “If you have, for example, wine versus having a cocktail... so the wine is going to cause less of a glucose spike because it contains less sugar. The cocktail that contains sugar will cause a glucose spike and liver damage.”

Alcohol choices for glucose control

Jessie suggested opting for alcoholic beverages with less sugar, such as wine, beer, or a spirit mixed with soda water, which, she said, will result in a smaller glucose spike. According to her, making conscious choices about mixers can help mitigate some of the damage caused by alcohol, particularly concerning blood sugar regulation. In the caption of her post titled, 'The best alcohol to drink', she wrote, “If you want to take care of your glucose levels, avoid sugary cocktails!”

Want to enjoy a drink without spiking your glucose levels? Ditch the sugary cocktails. (Made using Gemini AI)

In the accompanying video, she explained, “If you want to pick the alcohol that is going to be least bad for your body, go for an alcohol that is not mixed with sugar. So go for wine or beer or spirit with soda water instead of a heavy sugar cocktail. So that you don't give your liver two things to handle, the ethanol and the sugar, because that's a lot.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.