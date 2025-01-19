Menu Explore
‘Liver doc’ calls health influencer a moron for drinking beer with pizza to show how his sugar level went down

ByTapatrisha Das
Jan 19, 2025 03:26 PM IST

The Liver doc explained reactive hypoglycemia and slammed health influencer for trying out beer with pizza to lower blood sugar levels.

Rohan Sehgal, a health influencer, shared a reel a few days back demonstrating what beer and pizza can do to blood sugar levels. He found that when he consumed salad before having pizza, it helped bring down his blood sugar levels, but when beer was consumed before pizza, his blood sugar levels dropped drastically.

"Drinking a beer or alcohol to reduce your sugar levels from food is a really bad idea," said the Liver Doc.(Instagram)
"Drinking a beer or alcohol to reduce your sugar levels from food is a really bad idea," said the Liver Doc.(Instagram)

“I want to see how the blood sugar increase caused by eating a high-carb meal like a pizza can best be managed. I am trying different things from having a salad, having ACV, and going for a walk. Note for this particular video: I don’t promote alcohol consumption. It’s only for informative purposes,” read an excerpt of his post. Also read | Yoga for diabetes: Say goodbye to blood sugar spikes with these simple exercises

Here's what The Liver Doc said:

The video received flak from Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, famously known as the Liver Doc on Instagram. Dr Philips slammed the video and said, “So, you would have seen this reel in which this guy eats a slice of pizza first, and then his sugar levels go up, and then he takes some salad and then eats the pizza and shows that the sugar levels go down when there is salad consumption. And finally, he takes a glass of beer and then takes the pizza and says that the sugar levels go down best when there is alcohol use.” Also read | Diabetes tips: 14 healthy ways to manage your blood sugar in extreme summer heat

The Liver Doc referred to this condition as reactive hypoglycemia and added, “The alcohol in the beer stresses the liver, and the liver which produces and releases the glucose is unable to do so. So, with an organ under stress, the sugar levels come out lesser. Drinking a beer or alcohol to reduce your sugar levels from food is a really bad idea because that actually comes at the cost of an organ's function. So please remember this and stop listening to morons.” Also read | High blood sugar? 11 lifestyle changes to prevent or manage diabetes

What is hypoglycemia?

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Shilpa Joshi - Head of Metabolic Nutrition, Fitterfly, explained the condition, “When your blood sugar goes lower than 60 mg/dL, it is termed as low blood sugar or hypoglycemia. Remember, an episode like hypoglycemia can be really dangerous. Your family should be able to recognise the signs of low blood sugar, like a fainting episode, and take you to the doctor for emergency help.” Also read | Diabetes: Here's what to do when you have low blood sugar levels

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

