Yoga for diabetes: Say goodbye to blood sugar spikes with these simple exercises

According to experts, regular practice of Yoga can be an effective complementary approach to managing blood sugar levels. When combined with proper medical care and a healthy lifestyle, specific Yoga poses (asanas) and breathing techniques (pranayama) may help regulate glucose levels naturally. Struggling with blood sugar? These 5 Yoga poses could be the game-changer(Image by Pixabay)

Beneficial Yoga poses

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, suggested the following asanas to control blood sugar through Yoga -

1. The sun salutation (Surya Namaskar) serves as an excellent warm-up sequence, gently activating all major muscle groups and stimulating blood circulation. This flowing sequence helps improve insulin sensitivity throughout the body.

2. The Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana) is particularly effective for diabetes management. This pose massages the pancreas and helps stimulate proper insulin production. When practicing this pose, sit with your legs extended, inhale while raising your arms, then exhale as you bend forward from the hips, reaching for your feet.

3. The Bow Pose (Dhanurasana) helps massage the internal organs, including the pancreas. Lie on your stomach, bend your knees, and hold your ankles. As you lift your chest and thighs, your body forms a bow shape, stimulating the endocrine system.

4. The Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani) helps reduce stress and promotes relaxation. Simply lie on your back with your legs extended up a wall. This gentle inversion improves blood circulation and helps lower blood pressure, which is crucial for diabetes management.

5. The Child's Pose (Balasana) provides gentle compression to the abdomen, massaging the internal organs. This resting pose helps reduce stress, which can significantly impact blood sugar levels.

Breathing techniques

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar recommended -

1. Deep Breathing (Diaphragmatic Breathing) is fundamental for blood sugar control. Sit comfortably and place one hand on your chest and the other on your belly. Breathe deeply so that your belly expands more than your chest. This technique helps reduce stress hormones that can raise blood sugar.

2. Alternate Nostril Breathing (Nadi Shodhana) helps balance the nervous system. Close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale through your left nostril, then close the left nostril with your ring finger, release your thumb, and exhale through the right nostril. Continue alternating sides. This technique helps reduce stress and promotes metabolic balance.

3. Cooling Breath (Sitali Pranayama) involves breathing through a curled tongue. This technique helps cool the body and can help reduce sugar cravings, which is beneficial for blood sugar management.

Practice guidelines

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar advised, “Begin with 15-20 minutes of practice daily, gradually increasing to 30-45 minutes. Practice on an empty stomach or at least 2-3 hours after eating. Start with gentle poses and simple breathing techniques, gradually progressing to more challenging ones as your body adapts. Listen to your body and never force yourself into poses. If you experience dizziness or discomfort, stop and rest. Regular practice is more important than intensity.”

Benefits

Beyond blood sugar control, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar revealed that regular Yoga practice offers numerous benefits for people managing diabetes -

Improved circulation to hands and feet

Better sleep quality

Reduced stress and anxiety

Enhanced mindfulness, which helps with dietary choices

Increased overall physical fitness

Better weight management

Safety considerations

While Yoga can be beneficial, it's essential to:

Consult your healthcare provider before starting any new exercise routine

Monitor your blood sugar before and after practice

Keep glucose tablets or a quick-acting sugar source nearby

Avoid inverted poses if you have diabetes-related eye conditions

Practice at the same time daily to maintain stable blood sugar levels

He concluded, “Remember that Yoga is a complementary practice and should not replace prescribed medical treatments. When combined with proper medical care, diet, and lifestyle changes, Yoga can be a valuable tool in managing blood sugar levels naturally.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.