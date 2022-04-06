From best exercise to objectives, Milind Soman speaks of fitness

Milind Soman is our fitness goal. The actor, model and the fitness enthusiast keeps pumping our days with dollops of fitness motivation on a daily basis. From sharing snippets of his fitness routine to speaking of his journey of fitness and sharing his perspective on the goodness of fitness, the actor keeps making our days brighter with glimpses of fitness. Milind recently took off to Goa with wife Ankita Konwar, and since then his Instagram profile has been replete with his ventures by the sea. From posing for selfies with wife to going for a run by the beach, Milind is doing it all.

A day back, Milind shared his fitness mantra with his fans on Instagram with a picture of himself captured in the middle of his run by the beach. Dressed in a green T-shirt and a pair of black gym shorts, Milind can be seen running barefoot on the beach with the sprawling waters of the sea in the backdrop. With the picture, Milind wrote about his idea of fitness. He added that regularisation of fitness routine through movement and moderation helps in avoiding injuries. He also added that even though he doesn’t run on a daily basis, he ensures to work out for 15-20 minutes every day to keep himself fit and healthy. He also believes that the strength of the body gets weaker with age. Hence, it is important to regularise the fitness routine focusing on strength and mobility to keep the body strong.

Milind further added that according to him, the Surya Namaskar is the best exercise as it focuses on the overall fitness of the body and also helps in strengthening the weak parts of the body. "The basic objectives of exercise are good blood circulation and being able to move and use your body the way you want," Milind wrapped his post. Read his post here:

Exercising regularly comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in controlling weight by burning mega calories. It also helps in boosting energy and combating health conditions and other illnesses. Exercise also helps in promoting better sleep and improving the physical and mental health.