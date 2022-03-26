'Start slow, run happy’: Milind Soman answers running-related questions

Milind Soman is happy to be back to the grind. The actor, model, television personality and the fitness enthusiast loves being on the road for a run. Be it his fitness routine or for flagging off a marathon, Milind is usually spotted in his athleisure and running shoes, running it off at the road. Milind also shares the fitness journey with wife Ankita Konwar as his companion. The couple keeps setting major fitness goals for us with the snippets of their workout and run routines on their Instagram profiles.

With the covid pandemic, running events took backseat as staying at home was the need of the hour then. With things becoming normal gradually and the scare of contracting covid subsiding, the running events are coming back again. Milind Soman is happy to be flagging off the running marathons, where he also participated in running, The actor, a day back, shared a picture of himself caught in action in one such running marathon and wrote that even though he had to fight laziness to wake up at 5 in the morning for the marathon, he is happy to do the same.

Milind, with the picture, also answered a few running-related questions, that he is frequently asked. Milind loves running barefoot. Referring to the same, he wrote that he likes doing it and that’s why he runs without shoes in marathons. Addressing the issue of running affecting the health of the knees, Milind added that it is not true. “Running comfortably and regularly is good for every part of the body and mind. Start slow, run happy,” read his answer.

Running helps in burning mega calories and maintaining a healthy weight of the body. It also helps in strengthening the bones and the muscles, and improving the cardiovascular health of the body. Running helps in stabilising and strengthening the joints as well.