From fibremaxxing to gut-brain axis wellness, these 5 gut health trends are shaping wellness in 2026: Do experts approve

Among the numerous different wellness trends there are today, probably the most popular trend seen across social media in 2026 would be gut health, including probiotic sodas, large amounts of kombucha bottles lining store shelves, and products that help you test your own microbiome at home.

These 5 gut health trends are shaping wellness in 2026.(Unsplash)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Moreker, laboratory director, NM Medical, shared the biggest gut health trends dominating 2026, and where they actually stand from a practical health perspective. ​Also read | Hyderabad neurologist warns against quick weight loss, says stop treating obesity like a 'medical emergency'

1. Fibremaxxing

Dr Shilpa said, “One of the loudest wellness trends this year is fibremaxxing, which essentially means consciously increasing fibre intake through foods like oats, lentils, fruits, vegetables, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and fibre supplements.”

Unlike many internet-driven health fads, this one has some real nutritional logic behind it. Most urban diets today are heavily dependent on refined and ultra-processed foods, which naturally lowers fibre intake. Increasing dietary fibre can support bowel regularity, improve satiety, and help maintain healthier gut microbial diversity.

2. Next-gen biotics

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Shilpa, gut health conversations have also moved beyond regular probiotics. Terms like prebiotics, postbiotics, synbiotics, and fermented functional foods are now everywhere, with yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, kombucha, and probiotic drinks becoming everyday wellness staples. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Shilpa, gut health conversations have also moved beyond regular probiotics. Terms like prebiotics, postbiotics, synbiotics, and fermented functional foods are now everywhere, with yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, kombucha, and probiotic drinks becoming everyday wellness staples. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A probiotic that may help after a course of antibiotics, for example, may not necessarily improve chronic bloating or irregular bowel habits. She highlighted that fermented foods can absolutely be part of a balanced lifestyle, but they are not substitutes for hydration, proper meals, adequate sleep, or stress management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A probiotic that may help after a course of antibiotics, for example, may not necessarily improve chronic bloating or irregular bowel habits. She highlighted that fermented foods can absolutely be part of a balanced lifestyle, but they are not substitutes for hydration, proper meals, adequate sleep, or stress management. {{/usCountry}}

A probiotic that may help after a course of antibiotics, for example, may not necessarily improve chronic bloating or irregular bowel habits. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Personalised gut health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Personalised gut health {{/usCountry}}

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“Personalised nutrition is another rapidly growing trend in 2026,” said Dr Shilpa. AI-based meal plans, microbiome testing kits, and wearable wellness tracking devices are increasingly being marketed as the future of preventive health.

The idea sounds appealing because it promises customised health advice rather than generic dieting. But many consumer-facing microbiome tests are still ahead of practical clinical use. Different companies can sometimes generate very different interpretations from the same sample, leaving consumers confused about what their results mean. Hence, a detailed nutritional followup along with expert consultation becomes extremely essential for accurate understanding and personalised guidance.

AI-based meal plans, microbiome testing kits, and wearable wellness tracking devices are increasingly being marketed as the future of preventive health. (Unsplash)

4. Gut-brain axis wellness

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Another major trend this year is the rise of gut-brain axis products linking digestive health with mood, stress, anxiety, sleep, and emotional wellbeing. The link between our brains and guts has been well-established and is the subject of many scientific studies. However, the newer wellness lifestyle trends tend to oversimplify this relationship by asserting that gut health can correct problems like anxiety, brain fog, and depression on its own through gut supplements like probiotics.

5. Clean-label functional foods

Consumers are also leaning heavily toward clean-label gut-friendly foods, including high-fibre snacks, seed mixes, yoghurt bowls, kombucha drinks, and minimally processed functional foods. Dr Shilpa said, “The shift away from ultraprocessed eating is positive. But the phrase clean-label itself is often more marketing than medical science.” Many products promoted as gut-friendly may still contain excess sugar, additives, or exaggerated wellness claims.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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