From high heels to oversized handbags: Dr Ashis Acharya explains what's silently hurting women's back and bone health

Many women don’t realise that the small choices they make every day can gradually affect the health of their spine. It’s usually not one major incident that causes back pain — it is the repeated strain from habits that seem harmless, like wearing very high heels for long hours, carrying an overloaded handbag on one shoulder, or sitting with poor posture throughout the day.

A few daily habits that can damage women's spines and bones. (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | What is dead butt syndrome? Orthopaedic specialist Dr Ashis Acharya explains sitting too long can trigger it

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashis Acharya, senior consultant orthopaedics and sports medicine unit, Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, revealed that everyday habits can damage women's back and bones.

High heels

According to Dr Ashis, wearing high heels changes the body’s natural alignment. Heel discomfort can arise for a variety of reasons, the most prevalent of which is plantar fasciitis. This issue is caused by inflammation of the plantar fascia, a thick band of tissue near the bottom of the foot. It joins the heel bone to the toes and maintains the foot arch.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Heel spurs, heel bursitis, Achilles tendinitis, and stress fractures are all prevalent causes of heel pain,” said Dr Ashis. The most obvious sign of heel pain is discomfort or pain at the bottom of the heel, which can sometimes extend to the arch of the foot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Heel spurs, heel bursitis, Achilles tendinitis, and stress fractures are all prevalent causes of heel pain,” said Dr Ashis. The most obvious sign of heel pain is discomfort or pain at the bottom of the heel, which can sometimes extend to the arch of the foot. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The most obvious sign of heel pain is discomfort or pain at the bottom of the heel, which can sometimes extend to the arch of the foot.

Heavy handbags

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another common problem is women carrying heavy handbags or laptop bags on the same shoulder every day. The body instinctively leans to one side to balance the weight. Over time, this creates muscle imbalance, shoulder pain, neck stiffness, and discomfort in the upper and lower back.

Poor posture

Poor posture is equally damaging, although it often goes unnoticed. Long hours of working on a laptop, constantly looking down at a mobile phone or slouching on the sofa may not hurt immediately, but these positions increase pressure on the spine. “Gradually, the muscles that support the back become weak while others become tight, resulting in persistent aches,” highlighted Dr Ashis.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Simple posture habits can make a remarkable difference.

How to prevent these issues?

The encouraging part is that most of these problems are preventable. You don’t have to completely avoid heels, but they should be reserved for occasions rather than everyday use. Dr Ashis recommends avoiding wearing high heels for extended periods of time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Wear supportive and properly fitting shoes that provide adequate arch support and cushioning. Additionally, regularly stretching the calf and back muscles can significantly reduce strain.

When it comes to handbags, try to carry only what you actually need. Ideally, the bag should not feel heavy enough to pull one shoulder down. Switching shoulders frequently or using a backpack when carrying a laptop is a much better option.

Simple posture habits can make a remarkable difference. Sit with your back supported, keep your feet flat on the floor, position your screen at eye level and take short movement breaks every 30 to 40 minutes. Even a couple of minutes of stretching during the workday helps relieve pressure on the spine.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Ashis Acharya is an experienced orthopaedic and sports medicine surgeon based in Delhi with over two decades of professional practice. He is affiliated with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Old Rajendra Nagar, specialising in arthroscopy, joint replacements, and sports injury rehabilitation.