From luxury facials to multi-step routines, a dermatologist reveals the truth about celebrity skincare secrets

Celebrity skincare routines often generate enormous interest, with many people hoping to discover the one product or secret responsible for flawless skin. The reality, however, is far less glamorous and far more practical. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Noopur Jain, founder and consultant dermatologist at Skinzest, breaks down the skincare secrets of celebrities.

The truth about celebrity skincare secrets.(Pexel)

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Skincare secret of celebrities

Dr Noopur said, “Healthy, radiant skin is rarely the result of a single cream, serum, or viral beauty hack. Instead, it is usually the outcome of consistent skincare, professional guidance, healthy lifestyle habits, and, in many cases, carefully selected dermatological treatments.”

Healthy, radiant skin is rarely the result of a single cream, serum, or viral beauty hack. (Pexel)

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Noopur highlighted that one of the biggest misconceptions is that expensive skincare products alone can transform the skin. In reality, skincare is highly individual. What works for a celebrity may not necessarily work for someone else. Factors such as genetics, diet, sleep quality, stress levels, hormonal health, and environmental exposure all play a significant role in determining skin health and appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Noopur highlighted that one of the biggest misconceptions is that expensive skincare products alone can transform the skin. In reality, skincare is highly individual. What works for a celebrity may not necessarily work for someone else. Factors such as genetics, diet, sleep quality, stress levels, hormonal health, and environmental exposure all play a significant role in determining skin health and appearance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Many celebrities also have access to professional treatments that are not always visible to the public,” said Dr Noopur. These may include medical-grade facials, laser procedures, skin boosters, collagen-stimulating treatments, and carefully administered injectables. When performed under the supervision of a qualified dermatologist, such treatments can help address specific concerns and support long-term skin health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Many celebrities also have access to professional treatments that are not always visible to the public,” said Dr Noopur. These may include medical-grade facials, laser procedures, skin boosters, collagen-stimulating treatments, and carefully administered injectables. When performed under the supervision of a qualified dermatologist, such treatments can help address specific concerns and support long-term skin health. {{/usCountry}}

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Social media often promotes quick fixes and miracle products, but there is no substitute for consistency. A simple routine centred around gentle cleansing, regular moisturisation, daily sunscreen use, and targeted treatments for specific concerns is often far more effective than a complicated regimen filled with unnecessary products.

The goal should not be perfect skin, but healthy, resilient skin that looks and feels its best. (Pexel)

How to ensure healthy skin?

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“My approach to skincare has always been rooted in simplicity and science,” said Dr Noopur. Rather than trying to replicate a celebrity's routine, individuals should focus on understanding their own skin and choosing evidence-based solutions tailored to their needs. The goal should not be perfect skin, but healthy, resilient skin that looks and feels its best. The real secret behind great skin is not exclusivity or luxury—it is consistency, personalisation, and expert guidance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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