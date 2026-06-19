From luxury facials to multi-step routines, a dermatologist reveals the truth about celebrity skincare secrets
A consultant dermatologist breaks down the skincare habits celebrities swear by and whether they're worth following.
Celebrity skincare routines often generate enormous interest, with many people hoping to discover the one product or secret responsible for flawless skin. The reality, however, is far less glamorous and far more practical. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Noopur Jain, founder and consultant dermatologist at Skinzest, breaks down the skincare secrets of celebrities.
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Skincare secret of celebrities
Dr Noopur said, “Healthy, radiant skin is rarely the result of a single cream, serum, or viral beauty hack. Instead, it is usually the outcome of consistent skincare, professional guidance, healthy lifestyle habits, and, in many cases, carefully selected dermatological treatments.”
Dr Noopur highlighted that one of the biggest misconceptions is that expensive skincare products alone can transform the skin. In reality, skincare is highly individual. What works for a celebrity may not necessarily work for someone else. Factors such as genetics, diet, sleep quality, stress levels, hormonal health, and environmental exposure all play a significant role in determining skin health and appearance.{{/usCountry}}
Dr Noopur highlighted that one of the biggest misconceptions is that expensive skincare products alone can transform the skin. In reality, skincare is highly individual. What works for a celebrity may not necessarily work for someone else. Factors such as genetics, diet, sleep quality, stress levels, hormonal health, and environmental exposure all play a significant role in determining skin health and appearance.{{/usCountry}}
“Many celebrities also have access to professional treatments that are not always visible to the public,” said Dr Noopur. These may include medical-grade facials, laser procedures, skin boosters, collagen-stimulating treatments, and carefully administered injectables. When performed under the supervision of a qualified dermatologist, such treatments can help address specific concerns and support long-term skin health.{{/usCountry}}
“Many celebrities also have access to professional treatments that are not always visible to the public,” said Dr Noopur. These may include medical-grade facials, laser procedures, skin boosters, collagen-stimulating treatments, and carefully administered injectables. When performed under the supervision of a qualified dermatologist, such treatments can help address specific concerns and support long-term skin health.{{/usCountry}}
Social media often promotes quick fixes and miracle products, but there is no substitute for consistency. A simple routine centred around gentle cleansing, regular moisturisation, daily sunscreen use, and targeted treatments for specific concerns is often far more effective than a complicated regimen filled with unnecessary products.
How to ensure healthy skin?
“My approach to skincare has always been rooted in simplicity and science,” said Dr Noopur. Rather than trying to replicate a celebrity's routine, individuals should focus on understanding their own skin and choosing evidence-based solutions tailored to their needs. The goal should not be perfect skin, but healthy, resilient skin that looks and feels its best. The real secret behind great skin is not exclusivity or luxury—it is consistency, personalisation, and expert guidance.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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