From plate to heart: How the Mediterranean diet boosts kids' cardiovascular health

The Mediterranean diet has gained popularity among doctors and dieters for years, consistently being recognized as one of the healthiest eating patterns, especially beneficial for those with chronic health issues or at risk for heart disease. However, it's not just for adults. An international research team has discovered that children and teens who consume more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats tend to have better cholesterol levels and blood pressure compared to their peers with less healthy diets. The Mediterranean diet, celebrated for its heart-healthy benefits in adults, is now proving to be a game-changer for kids too. (Unsplash)

While the Mediterranean diet is well-known for its positive effects on adult health, fewer studies have explored its impact on younger individuals. This diet, rich in olive oil, nuts, fish, legumes, and fresh produce and low in red meat, sweets, and processed foods, appears to offer cardiovascular benefits to children as well. Recent findings published in JAMA Network Open suggest that incorporating these foods can help protect children's heart health from an early age.

How the Mediterranean Diet Affects Children’s Health

Scientists reviewed nine studies involving 577 children aged three to 18 to examine the effects of the Mediterranean diet. These interventions ranged from eight to 40 weeks and included various groups: overweight or obese children, those with prediabetes, and generally healthy kids. The findings were encouraging. On average, children who followed a Mediterranean-style diet experienced a reduction of nearly five points in their systolic blood pressure. They also showed lower levels of triglycerides, total cholesterol, and "bad" LDL cholesterol, while their "good" HDL cholesterol levels increased slightly.

Although the changes observed might seem modest, they could significantly impact long-term heart health. Elevated blood pressure and cholesterol levels in childhood are linked to a higher risk of heart disease later in life. By improving these indicators early on, a Mediterranean diet could contribute to better cardiovascular health as children grow into adults.

What makes the Mediterranean diet so beneficial for heart health? It's packed with nutrients that promote cardiovascular well-being. Olive oil and nuts provide heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, while fruits, vegetables, and whole grains deliver fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. Fish offers omega-3 fatty acids. Combined, these elements create an anti-inflammatory effect and help regulate cholesterol levels, supporting overall heart health.

The Mediterranean diet also stands out for its low levels of foods that can negatively impact heart health. It restricts saturated fats found in red meat and full-fat dairy products, as well as added sugars and highly processed foods. This aspect is particularly beneficial for overweight children, who often consume higher amounts of these unhealthy options. The study authors emphasize that their findings underscore the need to encourage healthy eating habits from a young age. Implementing school-based programs or family interventions centred around Mediterranean-style eating could be effective strategies for improving cardiovascular health in children.