Gastroenterologist shares 9 bathroom habits you should absolutely avoid: ‘Not elevating your feet can lead to…’

Many of us spend longer periods of time in the washroomthan we need to, often because we are mindlessly scrolling on our phones. However, this habit, which is often considered harmless, often comes with many health complications, and increasing the risk of haemorrhoids is only just the beginning. The habit of wiping back to front could increase the risk of getting a UTI. (Picture credit: Freepik)

9 bathroom habits to avoid from a doctor

On December 10, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas, nutrition, and digestive health, discussed the nine bad habits one should absolutely avoid in the bathroom. Here's what he advised:

1. Wiping back to front

According to Dr Salhab, the habit of wiping back to front could increase the risk of getting a UTI (urinary tract infection). An April 2024 study published in Cureus also found that this wiping habit could increase the risk of developing a UTI, and it may be better to switch to post-toilet wiping from back to front.

2. Constipation for more than 3 days

Dr Salhab noted that if you have constipation and it lasts for more than 3 days, it could have painful stool. Moreover, you should call a healthcare provider if you have severe pain.

3. Scrolling phone

Scrolling your phone for more than 5 minutes while you are sitting on the toilet could lead to haemorrhoids. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, haemorrhoids are swollen veins that sometimes protrude from the anus.

4. Wet wipes

Dr Salhab cautioned against using wet wipes and instead suggested using a bidet. Wet wipes can cause dermatitis.

5. Elevation

According to the gastroenterologist, not elevating your feet while passing stool could lead to an incomplete bowel movement. According to a report shared by Dr Thng Yongxian, when using the toilet, adopting a better posture by raising your feet with a small footstool can help straighten the rectum, making it easier to pass stool.

6. Flushing before covering

He also advised against flushing before covering the toilet seat as the flushing mechanism releases ‘poop in the air’. In fact, research has found that flushing the toilet with the lid down could reduce airborne particles by as much as 50 percent.

7. Not wiping phone

Another habit Dr Salhab recommended avoiding is not wiping your phone after using it inside the toilet, as it can become a medium for the germs to spread.

8. Not looking before flushing

He also suggested looking inside the toilet before flushing, as it could lead you to miss any warning signs that could help you detect an issue beforehand.

9. Ignoring blood

Blood in stool is never a good sign. Dr Salhab cautioned that it always means you should get an evaluation done at the earliest opportunity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.