Getting frequent headaches? Neurologist Dr K K Jindal reveals 5 everyday habits that may trigger them

The dull throbbing pain of a headache is something everyone is familiar with. It is common and typically treated casually. However, headaches can sometimes be linked to complex underlying conditions ranging from sinus problems to serious neurological disorders. Before panicking and jumping to conclusions, it is important to understand that everyday habits can also trigger headaches, and many of these can be corrected, which in turn reduces headache frequency.



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So, what are these habits? Dr K K Jindal, director of neurology at the CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, shared with us 5 such habits people have every day.

“Headaches can occur due to daily routines that are easy to overlook. Occasionally, headaches don’t need anything to be worried about, but if the headache occurs frequently and/or severely, it should be evaluated by a doctor to ensure there are no problems,” the neurologist said.

The main differentiators are the severity and frequency of the headache. If it is unusually intense or happens too often, then it needs medical attention. An occasional mild headache, however, is usually not a cause for alarm.

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{{^usCountry}} “By simply identifying and eliminating physical ‘triggers’ that cause headaches, the number of headaches the person suffers from can be lessened,” Dr Jindal shared. This means headaches are the body's response to specific physical triggers in daily routine. It is physiological in nature. Identifying the habitual patterns is vital. And once the trigger is recognised, you can also lower the headache frequency. 5 everyday habits: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “By simply identifying and eliminating physical ‘triggers’ that cause headaches, the number of headaches the person suffers from can be lessened,” Dr Jindal shared. This means headaches are the body's response to specific physical triggers in daily routine. It is physiological in nature. Identifying the habitual patterns is vital. And once the trigger is recognised, you can also lower the headache frequency. 5 everyday habits: {{/usCountry}}

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Not sleeping enough may give you headaches.

Here are a few triggers, as per the neurologist:

1. Missing meals

When a person misses meals or eats meals at erratic times, this can lead to a drop in blood sugar, which is known to cause headaches, particularly migraines.

Eating healthy meals at regular intervals can help in order to avoid this from happening.

2. Not drinking enough

The simplest cause of a headache can be dehydration.

It’s advisable to provide one's body with enough fluids throughout the day, even when one feels fine.

3. Sleep problems

Inadequate or excessive sleep can lead to headache occurrence.

Adhering to a sleep routine of seven to eight hours per night and refraining from nighttime screen-based activities can help mitigate the possible triggers.

4. Too much screen time and body posture

Being on a computer or handheld device for too long can cause headaches due to eye strain, muscle tension in the neck, and tension-type headaches.

Engaging in the 20-20-20 rule and taking breaks regularly can help avoid these triggers.

5. Excessive use of caffeine or sudden coffee drop

Some caffeine can help in reducing headaches; a higher dose and a sudden drop can lead to greater headaches.

It is better to be moderate in caffeine consumption and not depend on it for relief from headaches.

When should you see a doctor for headaches?

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By correcting your habits, such as not drinking enough water or consuming too much coffee, you may be able to reduce the frequency of headaches. The doctor also identified stress as a common trigger.

But if the headaches don't improve, especially when accompanied by other warning signs, seeking medical help becomes vital.

What are these signs you need to know? Dr Jindal shared, "Headaches should not be overlooked, particularly if they develop suddenly and become a lot worse, are accompanied by fever, weakness, confusion, problems with vision, convulsions, or occur after an injury to the head. In those cases, it is vital to go to a doctor.”

DrJindal also cautioned that if you need to take pain medications for your headache more than twice a week, then you need to go see a neurologist to identify the cause of the headache. He also recommended keeping a headache diary to be able to spot patterns and detect triggers.

More about the expert

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Dr Jindal has over 26 years of experience. His areas of expertise include stroke management, epilepsy, neurocritical care, movement disorders, headache management, and neurorehabilitation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.