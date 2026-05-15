Gurgaon gynaecologist shares everyday lifestyle changes that may help boost fertility in women

You will be amazed by what can impact fertility, such as your age, lifestyle habits, how stressed you are, the way you sleep, your diet, and even your body itself. Although not all infertility is avoidable, the fact that, as a couple, you are able to take proactive measures in changing your everyday lifestyle will make a huge difference. On a happier note, although complex medical treatment plays a huge role in infertility, it is also entirely dependent on the healthy choices you are beginning today. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anshika Lekhi, Director and Gynaecologist, The Fertilife, Gurgaon, shared some tips to boost female fertility.

Tips to boost fertility in female(Unsplash)

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Also read | Can your job make IVF less successful? Doctor shares tips on protecting your fertility from workplace stress

1. Maintain a healthy weight

Dr Anshika highlighted that women who are either underweight or overweight encounter issues with their hormones and consequently have a lack of ovulation. There are many fertility benefits linked to exercise. “An increased blood flow, decrease of stress-producing hormones, fertility-regulating hormones and also need to maintain a healthy weight all will aid fertility,” added Dr Anshika. She recommends light and gentle forms of exercise, such as walking, swimming or yoga, over vigorous exercise; however, vigorous exercise would be harmful to women's fertility.

2. Diet has played an increasingly important role in fertility

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{{^usCountry}} Eating a healthy and nutritious, balanced diet high in vegetables and fruit, whole grains, nuts and seeds, lean protein and healthy fats will prove very useful for fertility. Such nutrients as Iron and folic acid would be highly beneficial for reproduction. “Omega-3 fatty acids are excellent for men's and women's fertility and have strong anti-oxidising capabilities,” said Dr Anshika. Lifestyle habits promoting consumption of fast food, sweets, liquor, alcohol, smoking and the excessive intake of coffee are not recommended for both men and women when attempting to conceive, as they are proven to have detrimental effects on men's sperm and women's egg quality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eating a healthy and nutritious, balanced diet high in vegetables and fruit, whole grains, nuts and seeds, lean protein and healthy fats will prove very useful for fertility. Such nutrients as Iron and folic acid would be highly beneficial for reproduction. “Omega-3 fatty acids are excellent for men's and women's fertility and have strong anti-oxidising capabilities,” said Dr Anshika. Lifestyle habits promoting consumption of fast food, sweets, liquor, alcohol, smoking and the excessive intake of coffee are not recommended for both men and women when attempting to conceive, as they are proven to have detrimental effects on men's sperm and women's egg quality. {{/usCountry}}

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Light and gentle forms of exercise, such as walking, swimming or yoga, over vigorous exercise is important. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Stress is by far the most overlooked component of fertility {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Stress is by far the most overlooked component of fertility {{/usCountry}}

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Excessive stress could cause an imbalance of reproductive hormones. The stress of a high-pressure lifestyle, the stresses of family and love, and also worrying about not conceiving can have adverse effects on the human's fertility. Meditation, mindfulness practices, support from family and friends, and leisure activities are helpful for reducing stress.

4. Sleep quality is very important for reproductive health

Disturbed sleep patterns can affect hormone secretion and have a contributive role in fertility. It is generally recommended that adults sleep for about 7-8 hours.

7-8 hours of sleep is important. (Unsplash)

5. Track menstrual cycle

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Knowing and determining one's menstrual cycle is one way women are conscious of their fertility period in trying to conceive. “Abnormalities in the menstrual cycle, such as heavy flow periods, very painful periods, excessive hair growth, acne and large amounts of fluctuations in weight could be signs of underlying medical conditions,” Dr Anshika told HT Lifestyle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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