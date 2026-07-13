Gynaecologist Dr Smiti Jain shares monsoon pregnancy precautions every mother-to-be should follow

Pregnancy is a crucial phase, and women should make sure to be attentive when it comes to their well-being. The rainy season can increase the risk of infections, slips, dehydration, and mosquito-borne diseases during pregnancy. Heavy rains, waterlogging, high humidity, contaminated food and water, and an increase in mosquitoes can lead to various health issues in women. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Smiti Jain, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida, shared precautions every pregnant woman should take during those rainy days.

Monsoon pregnancy precautions every mother-to-be should follow. (Unsplash)

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Drink boiled water

Dr Smiti highlighted that it will be crucial for pregnant women to make sure to drink boiled, filtered, or purified water. This will help to reduce the risk of water-borne infections such as diarrhoea and hepatitis A and keep them healthy. If you are required to travel for work or even to the hospital for a doctor’s appointment, then just carry a bottle of water.

Eat home-cooked food

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Smiti advises that pregnant ladies should ensure to eat freshly prepared, home-cooked meals and avoid stale food, raw salads from outside, and unhygienic street food, which may carry harmful bacteria and make you sick. Try to avoid junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Smiti advises that pregnant ladies should ensure to eat freshly prepared, home-cooked meals and avoid stale food, raw salads from outside, and unhygienic street food, which may carry harmful bacteria and make you sick. Try to avoid junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods. {{/usCountry}}

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Try to avoid junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods.

Ensure enough hydration throughout the day

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“It is necessary to drink at least 12-15 glasses of water per day. Have soups, coconut water to prevent dehydration. Don’t have outside juice during the monsoon,” highlighted Dr Smiti.

Protect from dengue and malaria

Pregnant women should prevent dengue and malaria by avoiding mosquito bites, wearing full-sleeved clothing, and keeping the surroundings free from stagnant water.

Personal hygiene is crucial

Wash your hands with soap and water before eating and after returning home, and follow cough etiquette.

Wear appropriate footwear

Wet floors and slippery roads increase the risk of falls. Choose footwear with a good grip and walk carefully without falls or injuries.

Keep clothes and feet dry

Change wet clothes and footwear to be able to prevent fungal infections, skin rashes, and even discomfort. Hygiene shouldn't be overlooked during the monsoon.

Diet should be prioritised during the monsoon

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According to Dr Smiti, opt for fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, dairy products, nuts, and protein-rich foods that will help to boost immunity and ensure your baby's growth. Say NO to junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods.

Check-ups

Do not miss the antenatal check-ups even during the monsoon. Be attentive when it comes to your well-being.

Do not miss the antenatal check-ups even during the monsoon.

Sleep well every day

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Get at least eight hours of sleep daily, walk indoors or do light exercises as advised by the doctor, de-stress by doing yoga and meditation, and stay healthy during the monsoon.

About doctor

Dr Smiti Jain did MBBS, DGO, MRCOG (UK) DNB Obstetrics and fellowship in Cosmetic Gynaecology. She is known for her expertise in obstetrics, gynaecology, laparoscopy, and cosmetic gynaecology.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.