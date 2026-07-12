GMDA claims pre-monsoon works kept SPR free of waterlogging during heavy rain

Amid instances of cave-ins, widespread waterlogging across Gurugram after Tuesday’s deluge, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Saturday said its pre-monsoon drainage strengthening works helped keep the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) free of waterlogging during the season’s first spell of heavy rainfall. Officials said rainwater receded within about two hours at other vulnerable locations under its jurisdiction after the rainfall stopped. (HT Archive)

According to GMDA, engineering interventions carried out before the monsoon enhanced the stormwater carrying capacity along the SPR, ensuring rapid drainage and uninterrupted traffic movement during heavy showers.

GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said continuous monitoring was carried out at all identified vulnerable locations, and no waterlogging was reported along the SPR corridor. “At other locations under GMDA’s jurisdiction, rainwater receded within approximately two hours after the rainfall had stopped, providing significant relief to commuters and residents,” Meena said.

Ahead of the monsoon, GMDA identified 17 critical locations on the SPR and carried out drainage improvements, including construction of road gullies, drainage chambers and stormwater inlets, desilting of surface drains, and connecting them to the master drainage network.

Similar works were undertaken at 42 waterlogging-prone locations across Sectors 1 to 80. GMDA said the interventions improved drainage at AIT Chowk, the St Xavier’s School stretch, Tulip Chowk, Medanta Road, Artemis Hospital Road, Rezang La Chowk, Sector 22/23 and Sector 45/46 Road. A small stretch near the Gurudwara on Medanta Road saw temporary water accumulation, as drain cleaning is still underway.

GMDA also highlighted the restoration of a natural creek near Sector 50 along the Southern Peripheral Road, undertaken in collaboration with non-governmental organisations ahead of the monsoon. The revival and desilting of the water channel improved the natural flow of stormwater, reducing the risk of flooding in the surrounding areas and complementing the authority’s broader drainage network during heavy rainfall

Meena said field teams remained deployed throughout the rainfall to monitor vulnerable locations and undertake flood relief operations.