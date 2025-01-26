Gynecomastia myths vs. facts: Doctor explains the condition and recovery of male breast growth

Gynecomastia is a condition where hormonal imbalance causes male breast tissues to swell up. Because of a stigma attached to it, certain myths regarding this condition props up, which can affect the treatment and diagnosis of it. “Gynecomastia, or the swelling of breast tissue in men, is a condition that many men face, but very few people openly talk about it," said Dr. Rajat Gupta.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rajat Gupta, Plastic surgeon and National Secretary of the Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons said, "Gynecomastia, or the swelling of breast tissue in men, is a condition that many men face, but very few people openly talk about it. It is common and curable. The right approach at the right time can help men suffering from gynecomastia to get rid of it and regain their confidence."

The plastic surgeon further busted several myths attached to gynecomastia:

Myth: Gynecomastia occurs due to fat accumulation only

Fact: Gynecomastia is not just about fat. It happens because of the growth of glandular tissue in the chest. This means even slim men can have it. Exercise or weight loss won’t always help since it’s not just about fat.

Myth: Only teenagers get it

Fact: Although gynecomastia is common during teenage years because of hormonal changes, it can also affect men in older years of life. Hormone imbalances, medications, or health problems can cause it in adults too.

Myth: You can cure gynecomastia on your own

Fact: Building chest muscles or losing weight through exercise is good for overall health but doesn't fix gynecomastia. The glandular tissue that causes the swelling doesn't go away with exercise. Surgery is often needed to get rid of it completely because the enlarged tissue needs to be surgically removed.

Myth: Gynecomastia recover takes very long time

Fact: Like any surgical procedure, Gynecomastia takes its usual time to recover. The first signs of surgery, like swelling and bruising, subside by 2-3 weeks. Patients can resume their usual everyday tasks within the first week of surgery. Only rigorous exercises and lifting should be avoided for at least 2-3 weeks.

Myth: It’s a rare problem

Fact: Gynecomastia is more common than you think. It affects nearly half of all men at some point in their lives. It's nothing to feel embarrassed about, and treatment is available.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.