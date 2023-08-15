Just like women, men too experience problems with bigger breasts where man boobs or gynecomastia is commonly seen in the 21-40 age group and a large number of them go for breast reduction surgeries due to anxiety, depression, being ridiculed, low self-esteem and embarrassment. Not only in women but cosmetic surgeries are also on the rise in men as they are often concerned about having male boobs which is a health condition called Gynecomastia. Enlarged breasts in men lead to depression. Here's all you need to know about gynecomastia (Photo by Tom Pumford on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pankaj Patil, Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeon at Apollo Spectra in Pune, explained, “This condition leads to an increase in the amount of breast tissue due to hormonal imbalance, such as low testosterone or excess levels of estrogen. The male breast tissue will swell and look bigger. But it can also happen because of obesity, steroid use, certain medication, kidney disease or kidney failure, liver disease, and thyroid problems. Currently, men in the age group of 21-40 are encountering this grave problem. 70% of the male population has enlarged breast means gynecomastia. And about 30 to 34 surgeries have been done by men last year.”

He elaborated, “This condition is causing distress in men. It is distorting their inner peace. Many men can get depressed, stressed, bullied, frustrated, irritated, feel lonely, and have poor self-esteem owing to bigger breasts. They will avoid socializing or opening up about how they feel. They will have body image issues and will constantly criticize themselves. A majority of men spend years hiding the size of their breasts with loose-fitting or dark-colored shirts and avoiding beaches or social gatherings. There is a spike in reduction surgeries as a huge step toward destigmatization of male breasts. Men get emotionally scared. This condition can create havoc on one’s mental well-being. It can hurt men. After all, men too want to be happy with what they see in the mirror every day. They feel conscious due to the negative body image. Losing weight or opting for prescription medication can help reduce the size of breasts. But surgery is one of the more permanent ways to treat the condition,”

Talking about the solution, Dr Pankaj Patil highlighted, “To reduce their oversize breasts, men are going for breast reduction surgeries without any doubts in their minds. There is acceptance for this surgery now as men don't mind doing it. They have now overcome the stigma and taboo attached to the surgeries. Losing weight or opting for prescription medication can only help to reduce chest fat but for complete removal of glands and fat surgery is the only permanent option. During breast reduction surgery, a plastic surgeon removes fat and gland through the combination of liposuction and gland excision. The procedure is risk-free as there are no major side effects. The surgery can help to reduce the size of the breast and improve self-confidence and body image. Men will be able to be happy and comfortable in their skin. They can enjoy the simplest activities such as going shirtless on beaches and swimming. This surgery is surely a boon for men who are looking to reduce the size of their breasts.”