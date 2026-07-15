Habit of drinking energy drinks? Cardiologist Dr Ashutosh Kumar warns how your heart may react

To push through a long, monotonous and demanding day, energy drinks may seem like a convenient solution for many people, including college students and working professionals.



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Many students rely on energy drinks to pull all-nighters. (Picture credit: Ai generated)

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The culture surrounding energy drinks and caffeine consumption in general has become pervasive, with people relying on them in unhealthy ways to pull all-nighters or power through tight deadlines.

But what are the health ramifications of consuming too much caffeine? To understand the impact on the heart, Dr Ashutosh Kumar, Head of the Cardiac Electrophysiology and Arrhythmia Unit at Arete Hospitals, shared his insights, outlining how energy drinks can affect heart rate, blood pressure and rhythm, along with the warning signs that should not be ignored.

He answered some relevant questions about how the cardiovascular system reacts to energy drinks.

Why does an energy drink make your heart beat spike?

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{{^usCountry}} Energy drinks can trigger symptoms that may resemble anxiety, such as the intense feeling of your heart pounding in your chest. The cardiologist confirmed that consuming too much caffeine may cause the heart rate to shoot up: “Your heart rate can shoot up unexpectedly." Certain stimulants commonly found in energy drinks may be responsible for this reaction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Energy drinks can trigger symptoms that may resemble anxiety, such as the intense feeling of your heart pounding in your chest. The cardiologist confirmed that consuming too much caffeine may cause the heart rate to shoot up: “Your heart rate can shoot up unexpectedly." Certain stimulants commonly found in energy drinks may be responsible for this reaction. {{/usCountry}}

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“Most energy drinks contain very high amounts of caffeine, often along with stimulants like taurine and guarana,” the cardiologist highlighted the red flag stimulants responsible for palpitations.

Dr Kumar observed that young people misinterpret a racing heart after consuming energy drinks as anxiety, when it may actually be caused by ‘stimulant overload.’

How may heart rhythm change?

Your heart rhythm may also be disrupted because of too much caffeine.

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The cardiologist revealed what he sees often in his practice. “Patients may complain of a sudden ‘missed beat,’ fluttering sensation, or an odd thumping feeling in the chest after consuming large amounts of coffee, energy drinks, or pre-workout stimulants.”

Can blood pressure increase?

Even healthy people see spikes in blood pressure.

Besides affecting heart rate and rhythm, the stimulants in energy drinks may also influence blood pressure. Dr Kumar cautioned that even healthy people may experience a temporary rise in blood pressure after consuming too much caffeine. This further fuels concern for people already with borderline hypertension, as regular energy drink consumption may quietly worsen their condition soon.

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How do energy drinks damage your sleep?

It is well known that sleep is an indispensible pillar of good health, as it allows your body and brain to rest and recover. However, when you consume energy drinks, you may delay bedtime and remain awake for longer. The cardiologist warned that this can become a cycle: poor sleep leads to greater dependence on caffeine, which then makes it harder to sleep. Because of this, the heart does not get adequate time to recover, while the body remains in a continuous state of stress.

Why should you avoid drinking high-stimulant energy drinks before a workout?

Consuming pre-workout supplements or energy drinks before exercising is a common practice among gym-goers. However, the cardiologist expressed concern that the stimulants in these products may stress your heart.

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“During intense workouts, the heart rate is naturally elevated. Adding high-dose stimulants on top of that can occasionally trigger rhythm disturbances, especially in people who may already have an underlying but undiagnosed heart condition,” Dr Kumar explained.



Villanising caffeine would be incorrect. The cardiologist clarified that caffeine is not really the actual disease. It acts more like a trigger in people who are already vulnerable to rhythm disturbances. Lack of sleep, stress, dehydration, smoking, alcohol intake, and heavy workouts, along with energy drinks, can make these episodes more likely.

More about the doctor - Dr Kumar is a cardiologist with 20 years of experience in clinical and interventional cardiology.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.