Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Hands dull and dry? Dermat recommends morning and night skincare for bright, moisturised hands

ByAdrija Dey
Jan 14, 2025 05:30 PM IST

Hands are often neglected in skincare routine, leaving them dark and dry.

Hands toil tirelessly throughout the day, engaging in endless activities. From frantically typing at work in the morning to adeptly chopping veggies for dinner. So at the end of the day, they appear dry and worn out. Most skincare practices are directed at the face to make the skin look soft and supple. In the quest for a glowing face, other parts of the body often go overlooked, including your hand.

Hands feel tired and dry so they need to be hydrated regularly.(Shutterstock)
Hands feel tired and dry so they need to be hydrated regularly.(Shutterstock)

Dr David Kim, a board-certified dermatologist, addressed the issue of dull, wrinkly hands in an Instagram video and recommended the morning and night skincare routine to get bright and moisturised hands.

ALSO READ: Complete guide to retinoids: When to start and introduce it in your skincare routine, based on skin type

Morning skincare

  • Vitamin C- Apply 2-3 drops every morning for antioxidants and brightening.
  • Moisturizer with ceramides- This is effective for moisturising.
  • Sunscreen- Dr Kim called sunscreen ‘the best anti-ageing product’. So when you step out in the morning, as you slather sunscreen on your face and neck, don't just rub the remnants between the palms. Be generous as you apply to your hands as well.

Night routine

  • Brightening serum- The dermat advised using a serum that contains ingredients like tranexamic acid, niacinamide, azelaic acid, kojic acid, and arbutin to make the skin bright.
  • Emollient- After a serum, emollient helps to lock in actives like niacinamide acid better, enriching their absorption and effectiveness.

Again, it goes without saying that skincare is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Every person has unique needs, much like how facial skincare does. Similarly, for the hands’ hydrating and brightening needs, a customized routine is essential.

Dr. Kim's morning and hand skincare routine is a general one, focusing on moisturizing and brightening needs. But, for more targeted and individualised needs, personal dermat consultation might yield better results.

ALSO READ: Hot water baths to popping pimples: Dermatologist reveals biggest skincare mistakes you might be making

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
