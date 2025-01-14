Hands dull and dry? Dermat recommends morning and night skincare for bright, moisturised hands

Hands toil tirelessly throughout the day, engaging in endless activities. From frantically typing at work in the morning to adeptly chopping veggies for dinner. So at the end of the day, they appear dry and worn out. Most skincare practices are directed at the face to make the skin look soft and supple. In the quest for a glowing face, other parts of the body often go overlooked, including your hand. Hands feel tired and dry so they need to be hydrated regularly.(Shutterstock)

Dr David Kim, a board-certified dermatologist, addressed the issue of dull, wrinkly hands in an Instagram video and recommended the morning and night skincare routine to get bright and moisturised hands.

Morning skincare

Vitamin C - Apply 2-3 drops every morning for antioxidants and brightening.

Moisturizer with ceramides - This is effective for moisturising.

Sunscreen- Dr Kim called sunscreen 'the best anti-ageing product'. So when you step out in the morning, as you slather sunscreen on your face and neck, don't just rub the remnants between the palms. Be generous as you apply to your hands as well.

Night routine

Brightening serum - The dermat advised using a serum that contains ingredients like tranexamic acid, niacinamide, azelaic acid, kojic acid, and arbutin to make the skin bright.

Emollient- After a serum, emollient helps to lock in actives like niacinamide acid better, enriching their absorption and effectiveness.

Again, it goes without saying that skincare is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Every person has unique needs, much like how facial skincare does. Similarly, for the hands’ hydrating and brightening needs, a customized routine is essential.

Dr. Kim's morning and hand skincare routine is a general one, focusing on moisturizing and brightening needs. But, for more targeted and individualised needs, personal dermat consultation might yield better results.

