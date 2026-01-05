Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: A look at her fitness routine, diet secrets and daily self-care habits at 40

Deepika Padukone is ringing in her 40th birthday today, and while the actor celebrates another year, her fitness and radiant looks make it hard to guess her age. Known for her disciplined workout regimen and clean eating habits, Deepika continues to set fitness goals for many. When it comes to her diet, Deepika follows a philosophy of balance and sustainability. (Also read: Genelia D’Souza shares why she gave up meat in 2017 and turned vegan during the pandemic: ‘My first step was selfish…’ ) Deepika Padukone emphasises her balanced eating habits, enjoying food while maintaining moderation.(Instagram)

How Deepika Padukone approach her diet

In her March 2024 Instagram post, Deepika revealed, “I’ve always, for as long as I can remember, followed a ‘Balanced Diet’. And it is for me a way of life.” The actress emphasised that a diet should not only be effective but also sustainable over the long term. She avoids fad diets, opting instead for a practical approach that can be easily incorporated into daily life.

Does Deepika indulge while maintaining her fitness

Addressing common misconceptions about celebrity eating habits, Deepika clarified that she enjoys her food just like anyone else. “Surprised to see this on my feed? Well, I eat! And I eat well!” she exclaimed, sharing glimpses of some indulgent sweet treats. While a balanced diet forms the foundation of her routine, she doesn’t shy away from occasional indulgences, highlighting the importance of moderation and enjoying life’s simple pleasures.

Deepika’s dedication to wellness goes beyond diet. To mark self-care month, she shared a Yoga asana, Viparita Karani, with her fans, a pose known for its benefits to both mental and physical health. “But why celebrate ‘Self-Care Month’ when you can practice simple acts of Self-Care every day?” she reflected, reinforcing the value of making self-care a daily habit.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.