Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: A look at her diet, skincare secrets for staying fit and fabulous at 45

Kareena Kapoor turns 45 this year on September 21. The actor continues to set wellness goals for her fans as she follows a disciplined fitness routine, a long-standing routine and simple skincare tricks that help to keep her radiant and glowing. Endearingly called ‘Bebo’ (her nickname) by industry and fans alike, the actor shows that looking good and staying fit are not confined to any age boundaries. Kareena Kapoor's birthday is on September 21. (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's trainer Anshuka Parwani shares 5 couch-friendly yoga stretches to correct your slouch

Let's take a look at her wellness routine, from workout to diet, that keeps Kareena glowing, inside out.

Workout

On June 29, her fitness trainer, Mahesh, shared a clip of Kareena's exercises on Instagram of her power-packed workout routine, which included high-intensity fitness training. Her intense session targeted the full body. It included strength training exercises that improved the core muscle group strength.

The exercises also incorporated fitness equipment like a kettlebell and a dumbbell. In the video, Kareena was seen doing dumbbell shadow boxing, kettlebell raises with lunges, and kick-throughs: all high-energy workouts. This is a strong reminder for women who may ruminate over scaling back their workouts because of age. Take a leaf out of Kareena's fitness book and aim to stay strong, active, irrespective of age.

Diet

In the age of trending diets, Kareena Kapoor has kept it simple and consistent. The actor revealed one of her comfort foods: khichdi, which she can eat even five times a day, especially with a dollop of ghee, as “it keeps her happy.” Along with khichdi, her other go-to meals are dal and rice, and dahi rice.

Click here to read more about what her dietician, Rujuta, shared about how the star has had the same diet for 18 years.

Skincare, haircare

Given how she sticks to the basics because simplicity works, her skincare hacks are no different. In a 2018 interview with Vogue India, Kareena said she swears by almond oil for radiant skin. She recommended pairing it with yoghurt if one has dry skin. Barring this go-to essential oil, her other secret to glowing skin, she revealed, is hydration: “I drink at least three litres of water every day. No matter where I am, hydration is my mainstay.”