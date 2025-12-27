Happy birthday Salman Khan: How the actor stays fit and toned at 60 without heavy weightlifting

Actor Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27, 2025 – but he proves that when it comes to fitness, age is only a number. His ripped physique continues to inspire fitness enthusiasts across generations. So what is his rule of thumb when it comes to maintaining a powerful, muscular body? It all boils down to his hardcore disciplined training along with a protein-rich diet. And most importantly, his unwavering, uncompromising commitment and consistency make him a fitness icon. Let's take a glance at his diet and fitness strategies. Salman Khan's commitment to fitness is inspirational.

Salman Khan's fitness trainer Rakkesh Uddiyar spoke to Live Mint about the actor's fitness training. In the interview, dated March 29, 2025, the trainer revealed glimpses of what went into shaping Salman Khan's physique for his last film, Sikander, which was released earlier this year on March 30.

Salman Khan's fitness routine

Salman moves from one exercise to another without stopping much. His workouts rely on high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Sharing more details, the trainer added, "We start with one exercise, and he moves to the next without a break. The only rest he takes is when walking from one exercise to another. This is a very intense workout called HIIT, with no rest in between. He doesn't do heavy weightlifting but focuses on volume training. He will drink water in between.”

Since there is a minimal recovery period, Rakkesh addressed why this works for the actor. According to him, the short walk between exercises provides roughly 30 seconds of recovery, which he believes is adequate. This means rest does not mean you stand still or sit down.

Next, the trainer revealed the actor's workout duration. Rakkesh noted, “Salman is fundamental. He believes that you should be done with your workout within 45 minutes to 1 hour; it is scientifically correct.”

There are some non-negotiable fitness habits that Salman follows. The actor begins every day with fasted cardio and incorporates his weight training whenever he can find time, whether during his shoot or after it. According to the trainer, skipping cardio or weights is not possible, suggesting he ‘won’t sleep' without it.

Salman Khan's diet

Next, for diet, Salman Khan follows a protein-rich diet that complements his intense muscle-building training, consuming five a day.

Sharing more details of the actor's everyday eating habits, his trainer explained that the actor begins his day with a simple, nourishing breakfast that includes porridge, eggs, and fruits. Lunch is generally straightforward, featuring home-style meals that often include either fish or chicken, reflecting his preference for balanced, familiar food over elaborate or processed options.

The trainer further elaborated how the actor is mindful when it comes to diet, prioritising some foods over others. “Salman takes some rice and prefers more vegetables. His salads are a priority. When preparing for an action scene, he starts reducing his food intake two months in advance. Once the shoot is done, he returns to his normal diet. There is no particular diet plan. He is a healthy eating guy,” Rakkesh said. He further added that while Salman enjoys cheat meals such as biryani, his calorie intake never exceeds 2000.

