Salman Khan rings in his 60th birthday with paparazzi, cuts cake with them at Panvel farmhouse. Watch

Superstar Salman Khan marked his 60th birthday on December 27 in larger-than-life style by hosting a grand celebration at his Panvel farmhouse with close friends and family in attendance. Before the party began, the actor made time for the paparazzi and cut his birthday cake with them, kicking off the celebrations on a cheerful note. Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27.

Salman celebrates birthday with paparazzi

Salman chose to ring in his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse and celebrate the special day with close family members and friends. On Friday night, several guests were seen arriving at the property from his father Salim Khan to actor Huma Qureshi.

As the clock struck midnight, Salman stepped out of his farmhouse under tight security and marked the special moment with the paparazzi, sharing a brief celebration with them.

Several videos of Salman cutting a red-and-white birthday cake have surfaced on social media. The actor kept things casual for the celebrations and was seen dressed in a black T-shirt paired with blue denims. He flaunted his clean shaven look during the outing.

In the clips, Salman is seen cutting the cake as photographers gathered around him and sang the Happy Birthday song. After cutting the cake, Salman was seen offering the photographers a slice before posing for photographs. In one of the videos, Salman is seen warmly reaching out to a member of the media gathered outside the farmhouse, giving her a side hug and kissing on her forehead. The actor was seen in a jovial mood as he laughed and smiled while interacting with the paparazzi.

Salman’s next project

Salman was last seen on the big screen in Sikandar, which failed to elicit expected response. He made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Salman was also seen hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 19.

Next, the actor will be seen in the film Battle of Galwan. The film, also starring Chitrangda Singh, will revisit the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones. The film is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.