Happy Parents' Day 2022: Tips for ageing parents to lead a healthy life

Parents’ Day is the apt time to show appreciation towards parents for their commitment and sacrifice in bringing up their children in a safe and healthy environment and nurturing their lives. Parents’ Day falls on the fourth Sunday of July, two months after Mother’s Day in May, to appreciate parents, celebrate their teamwork in raising children and support the role of parental guidance in building a strong, stable society.

This year, Parents' Day is being celebrated on July 24 so, we rounded up a few fitness tips to make sure that aging parents lead a healthy life. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shubha Rawal, COO Sourcing and Marketing at IG International, suggested, “Age is just a number. Let’s keep it just that and not a scale for performance because with a healthy lifestyle, we can hold the clock back and what better and easier option to stop the clock than eating fresh fruits everyday? Fruits can fulfill almost all the nutritional needs required for elderly people.”

She highlighted, “Many fruits, for instance berries, are full of nourishment and play a vital role in reducing risk of age-related diseases. Green apple is another great fruit that is full of goodness. It is rich in fibre, helps in losing weight, improves vision while also taking care of bone health. Fresh fruits contain essential vitamins and minerals that help improve overall physical as well as mental health. It would make them more positive towards life and therefore more social. They would mix more freely with younger members of the household and become loved ones, moving away from the isolation that age brings. Life would only get better as they get older because in fruits, nature has bestowed almost everything that would keep them fresh and full of life, always.”

Uttam Malani, Executive Director at Centuary Mattress, asserted, “Good nutrition, daily exercise and adequate sleep are the pillars of a healthy lifestyle. Health is not just about physical well-being but also mental well-being. A good night's sleep of 8 hours is a must for everyone. With age, the sleeping pattern does change but often older adults wake up in between their sleep due to health and other sleep issues and often an old mattress is the reason behind such disturbed sleep. Hence, senior citizens should do away with the old out of shape mattress and buy a mattress with firmness, which provides good support to the back and body, relax their pressure points and enable them to sound sleep. Moreover, an orthopaedic mattress would be the best choice for back support.”

