Harvard study reveals 17 risk factors that can lead to brain-related diseases: From smoking, poor sleep to obesity

Published on April 3 in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, the study shows that simple tweaks to your daily routine along with managing certain health conditions, can make a big difference in protecting your brain in the long run. (Also read: What happens to your brain when you quit smartphone for 3 days? Study reveals surprising results )

What the study found

Researchers reviewed existing studies on stroke, dementia, and late-life depression to find common risk factors that could be modified through lifestyle changes or medical treatment. By cross-referencing the data, they identified 17 factors that may help lower the risk of developing all three brain conditions.

Researchers at Harvard have identified 17 controllable factors that can reduce the risk of stroke, dementia, and depression. (Freepik)

“These brain diseases are deeply connected,” said lead author Jasper Senff, a postdoctoral researcher at the Singh Lab. “If someone develops one of them, the chances of developing another go up. But the good news is that many of the risk factors are the same. So by preventing one, we may be able to prevent others too.”

What are the 17 risk factors

1. Diabetes- Raises the risk of all three major brain conditions.

2. High blood pressure – A major driver behind stroke, dementia, and depression.

3. Kidney disease – Associated with a higher likelihood of developing brain disorders.

4. High fasting blood sugar – Linked to increased risk across all three conditions.

5. High cholesterol – Especially tied to stroke and cognitive decline.

6. Excessive alcohol consumption – Can negatively affect both brain health and mood.

7. Unhealthy diet – Plays a big role in chronic diseases that impact brain function.

8. Hearing loss – Has been connected to a greater risk of dementia.

9. Chronic pain – May affect mental well-being and cognitive performance.

10. Lack of physical activity – A shared risk factor for all three conditions.

11. Feeling a lack of purpose – May heighten the risk of depression.

12. Poor sleep – Impacts emotional and brain health.

13. Smoking – A known contributor to various brain-related illnesses.

14. Social isolation or loneliness – Strongly linked to depression and cognitive issues.

15. Chronic stress – Can take a toll on both mental and brain function.

16. Untreated depression – May worsen or lead to further neurological problems.

17. Obesity – Increases vulnerability to stroke, dementia, and depression.

How to protect brain health

The research highlights that improving even one risk factor could lower the chances of developing multiple brain conditions. In other words, prevention doesn’t have to be complex. “Healthcare today can feel overwhelming,” said senior author Dr. Jonathan Rosand, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School. “But this study reminds us that prevention can be quite straightforward because many serious conditions share the same causes.”

By making simple, manageable lifestyle changes like eating healthier, staying active, managing conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes, and staying socially engaged, people can take meaningful steps toward protecting their brain health. As we grow older and the risk of dementia, depression, and stroke rises, this study sends a hopeful message: we may have more control than we realise. Quitting smoking, improving sleep, or managing stress today could lead to a healthier brain and a better quality of life tomorrow.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.