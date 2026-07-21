Health coach shares 10 simple hacks that helped her lose 10 kg without strict dieting or intense workouts

When people think of weight loss, they often picture cutting out carbs, surviving on restrictive diets, or pushing through gruelling HIIT workouts every day. But lasting results rarely come from extreme measures. Instead, sustainable weight loss is built on simple, healthy habits that you can stick to consistently, from eating balanced meals to moving your body every day.

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Mankirat Kaur, a certified health coach, director of Fettle Fitness Hub, and specialist in pre- and postnatal fitness, has shared 10 simple habits that helped her lose 10 kg without following restrictive diets or relying on intense workouts. In an Instagram video shared on July 16, the health coach states, “I didn't lose 10 kg by following a strict diet. Here are 10 simple habits that made the biggest difference.”

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1. Don’t skip protein

{{^usCountry}} According to Mankirat, every meal should include a good source of protein. Protein helps keep you feeling full for longer, supports muscle health, and can reduce the urge to snack mindlessly between meals. She notes, “I never skipped protein. I made sure every meal included a good source of protein to help me stay full, support my muscles, and reduce unnecessary snacking.” 2. Set realistic goals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Mankirat, every meal should include a good source of protein. Protein helps keep you feeling full for longer, supports muscle health, and can reduce the urge to snack mindlessly between meals. She notes, “I never skipped protein. I made sure every meal included a good source of protein to help me stay full, support my muscles, and reduce unnecessary snacking.” 2. Set realistic goals {{/usCountry}}

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Crash diets and quick fixes often promise rapid weight loss, but they rarely deliver sustainable results and can leave you feeling discouraged when expectations aren't met. In reality, healthy weight loss is a gradual process, making it far more effective to set realistic, achievable goals that you can maintain over the long term. Mankirat highlights, “I set realistic goals. I focused on losing weight gradually instead of expecting instant results.”

3. Keep meals simple

When you're trying to eat healthier, one of the best approaches is to focus on simple, home-cooked meals that are well balanced and provide a good mix of essential nutrients. The health coach explains, “I kept my meals simple. I mostly ate home-cooked food and balanced my meals instead of making separate ‘diet food’.”

4. Avoid liquid calories

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When cutting calories, it's easy to overlook liquid calories from sugary drinks, fizzy beverages, energy drinks and shakes. These drinks can be surprisingly high in calories while offering little satiety, making it much harder to maintain a calorie deficit. Mankirat stresses, “I avoided liquid calories. Cold drinks, sugary coffees, frappes, and thick shakes were adding extra calories without keeping me full.”

5. Don’t cut out carbs and fats

Weight loss is not about eliminating entire food groups or following restrictive diets. Instead, healthy eating focuses on balanced, wholesome meals that provide the right mix of protein, healthy fats, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and other essential nutrients that also keep you satisfied. The health coach shares, “I didn't cut out carbs or fats. Instead of eliminating food groups, I focused on balanced meals and the right portions.”

6. Move your body every day

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Moving your body helps burn the calories you consume, making physical activity an important part of sustainable weight loss. Whether it's a structured workout, a brisk walk, or simply taking the stairs, every bit of movement counts. Mankirat recommends prioritising daily movement over occasional intense workouts. She highlights, “I moved my body every day. Whether it was a workout or a walk, staying active consistently mattered more than doing intense workouts occasionally.”

7. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water is essential for good health and can also help curb cravings, promote fullness, and prevent overeating. Mankirat explains, “I stayed hydrated. Drinking enough water helped me manage cravings and supported my overall health.”

8. Get enough sleep

Sleep is one of the most important pillars of good health. Eating well and exercising alone are not enough. Quality sleep supports your metabolism, aids recovery, and helps you wake up feeling refreshed and motivated for the day ahead. The health coach highlights, “Better sleep helped me feel more energetic and made it easier to make healthier choices.”

9. Plan your meals

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According to Mankirat, planning your meals helps you make healthier food choices and reduces the likelihood of impulsive eating. She shares, “I planned my meals. Planning my meals in advance helped me make better food choices and avoid impulsive eating.”

10. Stay consistent

When it comes to fitness, consistency matters more than intensity. Mankirat recommends showing up every day and sticking to simple, sustainable habits rather than chasing perfection. She explains, “I stayed consistent. I didn't aim for perfection. I repeated simple habits every day, and that's what brought results.”

The health coach concludes, “There's no magic diet for weight loss. The key is following simple, sustainable habits that fit your lifestyle. Consistency will always beat perfection.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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