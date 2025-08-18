Health coach shares 16 food items we eat the wrong way: ‘Do not add honey to boiling liquids’

There are food items that we have every day, but might be consumed in the wrong way. In a July 16 Instagram post, Mankirat Kaur, fitness expert and health coach, highlighted the same. She listed 16 daily food items and shared what we might be doing wrong while having them. Let's find out: When you mix honey in hot milk or water, it turns hot and toxic.(Shutterstock)

16 foods we eat the wrong way!

Mankirat's list included everyday items, including honey, chocolate, rice, lemons, apples, and more items that she stated many people consume incorrectly. In her list, she pointed out the correct way to consume these food items, sharing tips on what to do and avoid. Let's find out what the coach said:

Honey: The health coach suggested not adding honey to boiling liquids. Moreover, honey in warm water can be toxic. A study published in 2010 found that at a temperature of 140 degrees, honey turns toxic. When you mix honey in hot milk or water, it turns hot and toxic. Chocolate: Keep chocolate cool, not cold, the health coach suggested. Broccoli: For the green vegetable, she suggested steaming it instead of boiling it before consuming to retain the nutrients. Apples: She suggested washing the skin well before eating an apple, as it removes the wax coating applied to preserve the fruit. Pineapple: The health coach pointed out that the core of a pineapple often has enzymes that are beneficial. It is called bromelain, and per the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health, it has several benefits. Avocado: Avocados ripen outside the fridge; therefore, store accordingly. Lemon: While using lemons, she suggested using zest first, before the juice, for adding flavour to your food. Ice in smoothies: Often, we consume our smoothies by adding ice to it, the health coach advised against it as it dilutes the nutrients. Garlic: She suggested crushing and resting the garlic paste before cooking it. Per PubMed Central, crushed garlic reduces total cholesterol, triglyceride, MDA (lipid peroxidation), and blood pressure, which have an important role in the risk of cardiovascular disease. Tomatoes: Cook for more nutrients, Mankirat suggested. Bread: The coach advised against refrigerating bread and instead keeping it fresh outside. Kiwi: Have you ever eaten a kiwi after removing the skin? Well, the coach suggested it is edible and you can eat it. Potatoes: Frying potatoes introduces harmful compounds to your meal. So, avoid it. Carrots: Instead of eating raw carrots, cook them to boost the absorption of nutrients. Rice: Rinse the rice until the water turns translucent or clear before cooking. Eggs: Lastly, she advised against overcooking eggs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.