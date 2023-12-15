Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade's condition is now stable after battling a heart attack and angioplasty as the 47-year-old was reportedly shooting for his upcoming project ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ but collapsed after reaching his home. He was admitted to Belle Vue Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri West and a source close to the actor revealed that he suffered a heart attack, a shocking news that has now created a health scare and cholesterol alert among young adults.

Heart attack, angioplasty for actor Shreyas Talpade: A wake-up call for cholesterol management, experts share tips (Photo by Twitter/ani_digital)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sameer Dani, Director - Cardiology Services at Apollo Hospital in Ahmedabad, said, “I have observed 80% patients suffer from the impact that cholesterol levels have on cardiovascular health. Unfortunately, it is concerning that only a small percentage of patients, have managed to control their LDL cholesterol levels. Which makes it even more important to distinguish between "good" and "bad" cholesterol. Keeping a consistent track of cholesterol levels, particularly LDL-C, and controlling them is vital in preventing heart disease's progression. When there is an imbalance between different types of cholesterol, dyslipidemia, a medical condition characterized by abnormal levels of fats and cholesterol in the bloodstream, may occur. If LDL-C levels are elevated and HDL-C levels are lower, the risk of heart disease increases, especially for individuals with a prior history of cardiovascular problems.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Ashok Malpani, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at BM Birla Heart Research Centre in Kolkata, said, “Many people have misconceptions about managing cholesterol due to a lack of understanding. Some patients believe that they would be able to feel if they have high cholesterol levels, but this is not the case. Unlike noticeable symptoms, high cholesterol often progresses silently without any warning signs, making it a hidden risk factor which can lead to serious heart issues. This is why it is important to regularly screen for cholesterol levels to accurately assess them and identify potential risks early on. Fortunately, there are several treatment options available for reducing high LDL cholesterol levels.”

Dr Nakul Sinha, Director - Interventional Cardiology at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, concluded with the advice, “It is extremely important to manage your cholesterol levels which can be done by adopting a healthy lifestyle, exercising regularly and taking medication whenever indicated, to lower LDL levels and increase HDL levels, if necessary. In any secondary or tertiary care hospital, nearly half of the patients have one or more lipid component abnormalities. Recent studies have shown approximately 4.4 million heart-related cases each year are linked to high cholesterol levels which makes it even more critical to understand and manage your cholesterol levels properly. One of the most effective ways to manage cholesterol is to have regular check-ups and get medical guidance. Knowledge is the key to mastering your targeted cholesterol levels. It is also important to eat mindfully, stay active, and maintain a healthy weight while avoiding unhealthy habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol.”

