Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London shares 5 health purchases that are actually worth the investment

When it comes to improving your health, spending more does not always mean spending smarter. Instead of splurging on supplements with limited evidence or wellness trends that promise quick fixes, investing in tools and habits backed by science may offer far greater long-term benefits. From monitoring your health at home to making simple upgrades in your kitchen, a few well-chosen purchases can support your wellbeing for years to come.

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Also Read | Shop like a heart surgeon: Dr Jeremy London shares what you should focus on while buying groceries

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, has shared five health investments that he believes are genuinely worth the money. In an Instagram video posted on July 20, the heart surgeon explains how these purchases and preventive measures can support long-term health and potentially reduce the risk of chronic disease.

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Water filter

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr London, investing in a high-quality water filter can be worthwhile because drinking water is a daily necessity. He explains that untreated city tap water may contain contaminants that could contribute to health problems or waterborne illnesses. Using a reliable water filter can help reduce your exposure to these impurities. The heart surgeon says, “The first one is a water filter. Most of us drink water every day. The problem is city tap water can have many toxins. By adding a water filter, you can really move the needle.” Stainless steel cookware {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr London, investing in a high-quality water filter can be worthwhile because drinking water is a daily necessity. He explains that untreated city tap water may contain contaminants that could contribute to health problems or waterborne illnesses. Using a reliable water filter can help reduce your exposure to these impurities. The heart surgeon says, “The first one is a water filter. Most of us drink water every day. The problem is city tap water can have many toxins. By adding a water filter, you can really move the needle.” Stainless steel cookware {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr London, non-stick or Teflon-coated cookware can release potentially harmful chemicals into food, particularly when the coating is damaged or exposed to high heat. He recommends switching to stainless steel cookware, as it is considered one of the safest and most durable cookware options. He explains, “Number two, stainless steel cookware. Coated cookware can leech chemicals into your food. And stainless steel cookware addresses this.”

A traditional sauna

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Investing in a sauna can be a significant expense, but Dr London says the potential health benefits make it worthwhile. He highlights that regular sauna use may support cardiovascular and cognitive health, and is associated with a lower risk of heart disease and certain neurological conditions. The heart surgeon notes, “Number three, a traditional sauna. Now, this is a big investment, but the data is so powerful. Significant decrease in cardiovascular risk as well as neurocognitive support.”

Home blood pressure cuff

Dr London stresses that checking your blood pressure just once a year is not enough. Instead, he recommends monitoring it regularly at home to get a more accurate picture of your cardiovascular health. Since high blood pressure is one of the most significant modifiable risk factors for heart disease, investing in a home blood pressure monitor can help you track changes early.

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He explains, “Number four is a home blood pressure cuff. Measuring your blood pressure once a year at your primary care office just isn't enough. A week of blood pressures tells you exactly what your arteries are living with every day.”

Advance blood testing

The heart surgeon points out that routine blood test panels often provide only a limited picture of your overall health. He recommends regularly checking key cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammation markers to gain a more comprehensive understanding of your health and identify potential risks early.

Dr London notes, “Number five is advanced blood testing. Most primary care panels are fairly limited. My family and I use Function Health every six months to look at things like overall cardiovascular markers, metabolic markers, and whole body inflammation because you can't fix what you don't measure. Now, our health care is our greatest commodity, but when you're spending money, you want to make sure that there is value added.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.