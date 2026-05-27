Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 4 bedtime tips that can promote restful sleep at night

If falling asleep feels like a nightly struggle, you’re not alone. For many people, bedtime becomes a cycle of staring at the ceiling, tossing and turning, waking up repeatedly through the night, or feeling physically exhausted while the mind refuses to slow down. Poor sleep can leave you drained the next day, but a few simple changes to your bedtime routine can make a real difference. Small habits that help relax the body, quiet a racing mind, and create the right sleep environment can make it easier to drift off and stay asleep through the night.

Try out Dr London's recommendations to induce sleep.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 4 easy daily habits that increase lifespan and prevent hospital visits

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is sharing four simple habits that can help improve sleep quality, especially for those who struggle to fall asleep. In an Instagram video shared on May 27, the heart surgeon breaks down the practical changes that have personally helped him build a healthier relationship with sleep – tips that may also help you wind down more easily and get a more restful night’s sleep.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Avoid late-night meals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avoid late-night meals {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Eating late at night, especially just before bed, could be one of the reasons your sleep feels disrupted or restless. Dr London recommends avoiding heavy meals too close to bedtime and allowing your body at least 90 minutes to two hours to begin digesting before you go to sleep. According to him, going to bed on a full stomach can interfere with sleep quality and leave you tossing and turning through the night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eating late at night, especially just before bed, could be one of the reasons your sleep feels disrupted or restless. Dr London recommends avoiding heavy meals too close to bedtime and allowing your body at least 90 minutes to two hours to begin digesting before you go to sleep. According to him, going to bed on a full stomach can interfere with sleep quality and leave you tossing and turning through the night. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He explains, “Don't eat too close to bedtime. Give yourself about an hour and a half to two hours so that you can start the digestive process. For me personally, going to sleep on a full stomach is a setup for a restless night.”

Take a hot shower

One of the body’s main signals that it’s time to sleep is a natural drop in core body temperature. Dr London explains that taking a hot shower before bed can support this process by helping the body cool down gradually as the warm water evaporates from the skin. This gentle cooling effect signals the body that it’s time to wind down, making it a simple yet effective habit for promoting better sleep.

The heart surgeon suggests, “Try a hot shower. One of the ways our bodies signal that it's time to go to sleep is a drop in body temperature. By taking a hot shower and letting your temperature come down slowly, it is simple but very powerful.”

Destress

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Stress and a racing mind can often make it difficult to fall asleep. When you’re lying in bed thinking about everything still left to do, your body may feel tired but your mind remains alert. Dr London recommends giving yourself time to mentally unwind before bed and allowing the mind to slow down. Calming activities such as light reading can help ease stress, relax the mind, and create the right conditions for deeper, more restful sleep.

He explains, “Destress. Read. Kill the screens. Put the work away. Let your mind quiet.”

Control your environment

Another key part of getting restful sleep is creating the right sleep environment. Dr London recommends keeping your bedroom dark, quiet, and cool to support better sleep quality. A dark room with minimal light helps promote melatonin release, the hormone that signals to your body that it’s time to sleep, while a cooler room supports the body’s natural drop in temperature, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep through the night.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The heart surgeon highlights, “I think this one is really important. Control your environment. Dark, quiet, and cool. Now, I can tell you I have struggled with sleep for years. It is my Achilles heel. But by utilising these four habits, I am slowly changing my relationship with sleep.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON