Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 4 easy daily habits that increase lifespan and prevent hospital visits

When it comes to health, doctors can diagnose illness, prescribe medicines, and step in during emergencies – but what happens afterwards often depends on you. Recovery, prevention, and long-term wellbeing are shaped by the choices you make every day, from what you eat to how you move, rest, and care for yourself. While medical care can help treat disease, maintaining good health and improving quality of life ultimately requires personal responsibility. Building simple healthy habits into your daily routine can play a powerful role not only in feeling better day to day, but also in supporting longevity and healthier ageing. Adopting a healthy lifestyle decreases disease risk and contributes to longevity. (Unsplash)

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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has shared a few simple daily habits you can practise at home to support long-term health and potentially reduce the need for hospital visits. Emphasising the power of preventive care and everyday choices, he highlights that while doctors can save lives, healing and maintaining health is largely a responsibility that begins with you.

In an Instagram video shared on May 25, the heart surgeon emphasises, “As physicians, we can save you, but we can't heal you. Now, what do I mean by that? We can get you out of trouble when you're having a heart attack, you're having a stroke, a ruptured aneurysm, your potassium's too high, or your blood pressure is too high. But what happens when you go home? That becomes your responsibility for you to be accountable to heal yourself and how do you do that? Well, it's the familiar levers that we talk about all the time.”