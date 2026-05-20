Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares the 3 serious heart conditions that cause most cardiac-related deaths

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, yet many people are unaware that most serious cardiac complications generally stem from three major issues – blocked arteries, malfunctioning heart valves or disruptions in the heart’s electrical system. Because these conditions can develop silently over time, recognising the warning signs, understanding personal risk factors and knowing how they are diagnosed can play a crucial role in early detection and timely treatment.

Most heart diseases stem from three underlying conditions.(Pixabay)

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Also Read | Think you're too young to worry about your heart? Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience debunks 3 health myths

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is breaking down the three most common yet deadliest heart conditions responsible for the majority of cardiac-related deaths worldwide each year. In an Instagram video shared on May 19, the heart surgeon highlights, “Heart disease is the number one killer worldwide. Yet, most people don't realise that it usually comes from one of three problems. There are hundreds of heart diseases. My goal isn’t to oversimplify – it’s to clarify. A diagnosis is still frightening. But understanding what you actually have, and educating yourself on it, only makes sense. ”

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{{^usCountry}} Bucket 1: plumbing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bucket 1: plumbing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr London, the first type is a “plumbing problem”, which occurs when the arteries running along the surface of the heart become blocked. A buildup of plaque, cholesterol and calcium can narrow these arteries and restrict blood flow, reducing the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the heart muscle. Over time, this blockage can significantly increase the risk of a heart attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr London, the first type is a “plumbing problem”, which occurs when the arteries running along the surface of the heart become blocked. A buildup of plaque, cholesterol and calcium can narrow these arteries and restrict blood flow, reducing the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the heart muscle. Over time, this blockage can significantly increase the risk of a heart attack. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “This is ASCVD – atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Cholesterol plaque builds up inside the arteries that feed your heart, the pipes get narrow, blood flow drops, starving the heart muscle below from necessary oxygen and nutrients. This can cause symptoms and potentially eventually a heart attack. This is the number one cause of death on the planet. The gold standard for diagnosis remains cardiac cath, where dye is injected into the arteries showing the blockages.”

Bucket 2: structural

The second issue occurs at a structural level, when the valves inside the heart become narrowed, blocked or leaky. According to Dr London, one of the most common conditions is aortic stenosis, a disorder in which the valve gradually calcifies, stiffens and is unable to open properly. Doctors can often detect it by listening to the heart’s rhythm and blood flow patterns using a stethoscope.

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The heart surgeon highlights, “Number two is an architectural or structural problem. This usually occurs on the inside of the heart with the heart valves themselves – either blocked valves or leaking valves. Now aortic stenosis or a blocked aortic valve is the most common valvular problem that requires treatment. This is usually picked up by simply listening to the heart with a stethoscope and it's confirmed with a non-invasive echo cardiogram.”

Bucket 3: electrical

The third type is an electrical problem, which occurs when the heart’s internal wiring system misfires. Dr London explains that these abnormalities can cause the heart rate to become too slow, too fast or irregular. One of the most common conditions is atrial fibrillation, in which the upper chambers of the heart quiver instead of beating normally. It often presents as a racing, fluttering or irregular pulse and is typically diagnosed using an EKG or a wearable heart monitor.

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The heart surgeon notes, “The heart has an amazing electrical system that transmits signals from the top of the heart down to the bottom in a very regular fashion. Abnormalities can occur where the heart rate is too slow, too fast, or irregular. The most common that requires treatment, and you may be familiar with it, is atrial fibrillation, where the top chambers of the heart beat very irregularly. This is a very discoordinated, inefficient rhythm and the consequent ventricles or the bottom chambers beat very irregularly. Now, this is typically diagnosed with a simple EKG or a heart monitor that's worn at home for a period of time.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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